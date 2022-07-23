Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) won Stage 20 of the Tour de France as team-mate Jonas Vingegaard finished second - the Dane will win a maiden Tour title barring accident or incident on Stage 21.

Wout van Aert produced a blistering performance in the Stage 20 time trial, stopping the clock at 47'59" over the 40.7km course. That put the green jersey 42 seconds ahead of the then leader and world champion Filippo Ganna. Van Aert became the first rider since Bernard Hinault in 1979 to win a Tour time trial in the green jersey.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) had all looked to threaten the Belgian's effort, posting better times at the first checkpoint. However, each wavered as the stage progressed and Vingegaard took second, Pogacar third and Thomas fourth.

