Steven Kruijswijk is out of the Tour de France after suffering a horror injury of Stage 15.

The Jumbo-Visma rider went down with 60km to go in an incident also involving Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM).

The accident looked severe enough for Wout van Aert to stop and check on his fallen team-mate, who appeared in great distress as he clutched his right arm in what looked like a bad shoulder injury.

An ambulance was soon on the scene and Kruijswijk was taken away on a stretcher.

"He's in a lot of trouble there," remarked Robbie McEwen on commentary. "Just the fact he's still sitting and he's clutching at his wrist.

"You see his elbow this is going to be, I think, really bad news.

He added: "You can see what a high speed crash that is too, look at the damage to his hip there. They've gone down going fast.

"This is not a low speed sort of innocuous touchdown this is a this is a proper crash and this I'm fearing the worst for Steven Kruijswijk.

"When you've seen it a number of times you know that you're in broken collarbone territory."

Things then seemed to get even worse when another Jumbo rider, Tiesj Benoot, touched the wheel of team-mate and yellow jersey holder Jonas Vingegaard and both men went to ground.

Thankfully both were soon back up showing little sign of any serious injury, but with there are concerns about the level of support Vingegaard will receive for the remainder of the race with so many injuries.

'A disasterous day'- Jumbo-Visma drama as Vingegaard and Benoot crash

- - -

