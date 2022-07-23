Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) has heaped praise on his team-mates after he edged closer to a maiden Tour de France win.

The Dane survived a late scare on the last descent of the decisive final time trial to Rocamadour - won by his Jumbo-Visma team-mate Wout van Aert - to strengthen his already vice-like grip on the yellow jersey.

Ad

If he navigates Stage 21 without accident or incident, the 25-year-old will win the 109th running of the Tour de France.

Tour de France Vingegaard set to win maiden Tour as Van Aert claims stunning Stage 20 TT win 3 HOURS AGO

And with victory all but secured, both Van Aert and Vingegaard shed tears after Stage 20. And asked about Van Aert’s emotions, Vingegaard paid tribute to the whole team, calling them brothers.

“The whole team is incredible,” said Vingegaard.

“It just shows how close everyone is in this team and how special the bond we have is.

“Everyone is so happy for each other and I'm also really, really happy for Wout to win today.

“And these guys are really my friends. They are brothers. Yeah, brothers.”

Vingegaard will ride into Paris on Sunday ahead of the final showdown on the Champs-Elysees with a 3’34” lead over the reigning champion Tadej Pogacar, with Welshman Geraint Thomas, the 2018 champion, set to complete the podium at 8’13”.

Highlights: Van Aert surges to TT win as Vingegaard closes on maiden Tour success

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France Vingegaard ‘can afford a crash’ and still win Tour 6 HOURS AGO