Bradley Wiggins is backing Filippo Ganna to claim the maillot jaune on Stage 1 of the Tour de France: a 13.2km time trial around Copenhagen on Friday.

Wiggins won the two time trials at the 2012 Tour de France and also set the hour record in 2015 on a Pinarello Bolide TT. And ahead of the 2022 running of the Grand Tour, Wiggins offered cycling fans an exclusive close up look at the latest Bolide in the Eurosport Cube.

It will be the bike that Filippo Ganna will be riding on the Stage 1 Tour de France time trial in Copenhagen on Friday.

“The major difference with this model is that it's the first TT bike that Pinarello have designed for disc brakes,” began Wiggins

“Ganna rode this last weekend at the Italian National Championships and has told the team that the disc brakes enable him to break later, and therefore the bike is much faster.

“To accommodate disc brakes, the rear of the bike has been significantly redesigned with a new seat tube and chainstays to improve aerodynamics. This also enables larger tires and Ganna will ride 28mm tubulars which he feels offer greater handling.

“Despite all of that the bike is lighter than in previous editions and according to the man himself, handles better and is stiffer and faster out of corners - something that can prove vital on the Copenhagen TT course.”

Wiggins went on to back Ganna to win the opening stage of the 109th Tour de France, and thus don the maillot jaune on Saturday’s Stage 2, a 202km ride from Roskilde to Nyborg.

“Ganna will start as favourite and his record shows why: his win rate in his last 15 time trials is just under 75%,” added Wiggins.

“He's just added a third Italian National Championship to his palmares and he’s the reigning world champion.

“It's not an overly technical course, but, with a number of significant corners, handling will be important and the ability to carry speed through those bends vital.

“The final third of the route is the most technically demanding with a series of bends around the port before the riders head back in from the sea.

“This is definitely one for a pure time trial specialist."

Ganna has already worn the pink jersey of the Giro d'Italia but can he repeat the feat on his Tour de France debut?

