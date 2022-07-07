Tour de France
Stage 6 | Flat | men | 07.07.2022
BincheLongwy
- Peloton+2:00
- Head of race2 Riders
Live Updates
Tour de France Stage 6 live - Wout van Aert in strong three-man move on longest stage of the race
Headlines
14:32
55KM TO GO: VAN AERT UPS TEMPO AFTER FUGLSANG DEPARTURE
The yellow jersey is caught between a rock and a hard place. Part of me thinks he'd be better off dropping back, recovering, then competing for the win today on the punchy climb into Longwy. But instead he's doubling down with his breakaway efforts and going hard once again alongside Quinn Simmons as they stretch the gap back to two minutes. It seems like the yellow jersey would see dropping back to the pack as a humiliation - even if it could serve his interests better than committing to this move. Let's see how this pans out.
14:26
FUGLSANG DROPS BACK TO THE PELOTON LEAVING VAN AERT AND SIMMONS OUT AHEAD
14:23
64KM TO GO: AND THEN THERE WERE TWO... FUGLSANG SITS UP
At some point during his nature break, the Israel-Premier Tech rider decided to call it a day and drop back to the peloton. That's not a huge surprise - we saw Fuglsang chatting to his DS Zak Dempster earlier, plus there was that little disagreement with Van Aert as well. With the gap at 1'40" the Dane clearly thinks there's no point flogging a dead horse especially given what's in store not just later today but tomorrow and beyond.
14:19
67KM TO GO: UNDER TWO MINUTES NOW FOR BREAKAWAY
The gap continues to come down with the increased tempo behind seeing Van Aert, Fuglsang and Simmons come within two minutes of the peloton now. The Danish veteran takes this opportunity to swing to the side of the road and answer a call of nature. He probably knows that the game is up and he'll end up empty handed for all his efforts today - and all that on the eve of the race's first mountaintop finish.
14:15
73KM TO GO: VAN AERT WINS SPRINT TO EXTEND LEAD IN GREEN JERSEY STANDINGS
The Belgian leads the breakaway trio through the intermediate sprint at Carignan to pocket 20pts for the green jersey standings. Fuglsang was second and Simmons third. When the peloton come through it's Jasper Philipsen who just pips Stage 2 winner Fabio Jakobsen, the Dutchman having to settle for 11pts for fifth. That means Van Aert is now on 198pts in the standings with his nearest rival Jakobsen - who wears green again today by default - on 137pts. In short, when Van Aert loses the yellow jersey tomorrow on La Super Planche de Belles Filles he'll be comfortably in green.
14:07
77KM TO GO: TENSIONS RISE IN THE BREAKAWAY
Van Aert and Fuglsang have just shared some words... It seems that the Belgian is not happy with the trio's reduced lead and he's trying to rally his fellow escapees to pick up the pace. But the Danish veteran is having nothing of it and indicates that if the yellow jersey wants anything more then he'd best just ride clear and do it himself. Van Aert shakes his head in frustration. Meanwhile Simmons, the youngest rider in the Tour at 21, keeps out of this dispute. Wise beyond his years.
13:56
85KM TO GO: GAP COMING DOWN FAST AHEAD OF INTERMEDIATE SPRINT
The leading trio has seen one minute shaved off their leave over the past 15 minutes - largely thanks to an upping of tempo behind from Alpecin-Deceuninck and Bora-Hansgrohe on the front of the pack, which now trails Van Aert, Simmons and Fuglsang by 2'45". They're around 15km from the intermediate sprint now so should this trio get swept up before the finish then at least the yellow jersey will extend his lead in the green jersey classification for all his efforts...
13:40
100KM TO GO: GRUPPETTO CATCHES UP WITH THE PELOTON
The backmarkers have managed to return to the fold so the likes of Gianni Moscon, George Bennett, Mathieu Burgaudeau and Andrey Zeits are back in business... for now. The trio's gap is down to 3'35". Here's the moment Jack Bauer and Max Walscheid embraced after winning their battle to get back on - and that's heart-warming to see....
13:35
107KM TO GO: KIRSCH ABANDONS
Alex Kirsch (Trek-Segafredo) has withdrawn from the race. The Luxembourger is the fourth rider to call it quits over the last 24 hours after Michael Gogl, Jack Haig and Daniel Oss.
13:27
111KM TO GO: BIKE CHANGE FOR THE YELLOW JERSEY
Wout van Aert keeps his cool as he swings to the side of the road and swaps bikes. The Belgian had that issue with his chain at the start of the last climb so perhaps he's just making a precautionary change. Jumbo-Visma had their fair share of bike changes yesterday when Jonas Vingegaard swapped with taller teammate Nathan van Hooydonck and then discovered that he could barely fit upon his new steed... Here's a little reminder:
13:20
115KM TO GO: ALMOST FOUR MINUTES NOW FOR VAN AERT TRIO
That first climb has heralded some lumpier terrain which will eat into the aforementioned record average pace. Van Aert, Fuglsang and Simmons have stretched out their lead to 3'55" and it's Alpecin-Deceuninck who are leading the chase behind, which is odd considering the form of their star man Mathieu van der Poel. Perhaps the Dutchman will refind his mojo before the final climb into Longwy? Or is Jasper Philipsen confident he can do something should this come back together? Meanwhile, this lull means we can enjoy some of the scenery and the field art on offer...
13:09
125KM TO GO: FUGLSANG THE GC DANGERMAN
It's interesting to see the Danish veteran Jakob Fuglsang in the breakaway. He's never finished higher than 7th in the Tour, but he's a classy rider showing solid form this season. Israel-Premier Tech are clearly on cloud nine after Simon Clarke gave the team their first ever Tour stage win yesterday. And Fuglsang's presence in the break on a day like this is intriguing for he's only 1'20" down in the standings. Pogacar clearly isn't too concerned: he has his UAE team on the front of the pack now with the gap growing to 3'45". That gruppetto is at 5'15". It's all very calm now after the frantic opening two hours - and that will bring down the average pace below that record level it hit earlier on.
13:00
132KM TO GO: SIMMONS LEADS TRIO OVER THE TOP
It's the American Quinn Simmons who edges clear of Jakob Fuglsang to take the maximum 2pts over the summit of the Cote de Mazures. Oddly enough, that puts him level on points as the Danish veteran - 1pts apiece - in the KOM standings. Why? Well, Simmons was deducted one point in the polka dot jersey classification for an earlier infraction during the race, so he started the day on -1pts. Both riders are now 10pts behind the current leader in the polka dot jersey standings - Magnus Cort of EF Education-EasyPost. The gap is now 2'15" for the trio.
12:55
134KM TO GO: MECHANICAL FOR VAN AERT AT START OF CLIMB
Is there going to be no let-up in the drama today? No sooner had the breakaway hit the start of the day's first climb - the Cat.3 Cote de Mazures (2km at 7.6%) - than Wout van Aert jumps off his bike to sort out a trapped chain in his rear derailleur. The yellow jersey now needs to fight back on to join his fellow escapees after a brief heart-in-mouth moment.
12:52
135KM TO GO: FINALLY SOME CALM IN THE PELOTON AS CEASEFIRE IS CALLED
Right, that's it for now: the peloton seems to have collectively sat up and allowed this three-man move to ride on towards the foot of the first climb. Van Aert, Fuglsang and Simmons have 1'15" to play with and over four minutes on that gruppetto. So, after 85km of trying to get into the day's break, the man in yellow has finally done just that. What a rider he is - we're lucky to have him on our screens.
12:50
140KM TO GO: VAN AERT TRIO HAVE 25 SECONDS
The yellow jersey and his two fellow escapees Fuglsang and Simmons now have 25 seconds over the main peloton with a cluster of riders - including the polka dot jersey of Magnus Cort - trying to bridge over. There's a gruppetto that has formed off the back of the pack which includes UAE duo Marc Hirschi and George Bennett, which could be interesting because that isolates Pogacar a bit. They're almost four minutes down.
12:44
ANOTHER ATTACK FROM VAN AERT AS YELLOW JERSEY GOES CLEAR WITH FUGLSANG AND SIMMONS
12:40
148KM TO GO: VAN AERT ON THE MOVE AGAIN
A solo attempt by Franck Bonnamour comes to nothing before Steven Kruijswijk pulls on the front to launch his Jumbo-Visma teammate Van Aert. The man in yellow - for the umpteenth time today - surges clear with a couple of others. Van Aert now has a little gap with Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) and Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech). This could be interesting...
12:35
152KM TO GO: ON COURSE FOR A RECORD AVERAGE SPEED
So far the race has zipped along at an average speed of 52.038km/h which is significantly quicker than the current stage record from Stage 18 of the 2003 Tour, the 49.940km/h set during the ride from Bordeaux to Saint-Maixent-l'Ecole. Zippy.
12:30
PROMISING SOUNDS FROM INEOS AFTER DAMAGE LIMITATION ON THE COBBLES
With a British trio in the top 10 and Dani Martinez not far behind, Ineos Grenadiers survived a potential banana skin on Wednesday as the cobbles caused mayhem on the Tour. Geraint Thomas came down in the same incident that banjaxed Primoz Roglic, but unlike his Slovenian counterpart, he limited his losses to Tadej Pogacar. With Roglic plummetting down the GC, Jumbo-Visma will now need to reassess...
