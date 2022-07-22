Tour de France Stage 19 LIVE - Strong four-man move hold off peloton after protest halts race
Tour de France
Stage 19 | Flat | men | 22.07.2022
Live
In Progress
Castelnau-MagnoacCahors
- Peloton
15:29
LONE LEADER QUINN SIMMONS IS CAUGHT BY THE PACK WITH 36KM TO GO
15:26
37KM TO GO: SECOND OF THE FOURTH-CATEGORY CLIMBS
Quinn Simmons, our lone leader, is riding out of the saddle up the Cote de Saint-Daunes, which is 1.6km at 6.3%. It's the last categorised climb of the day but we still have some lumps and bumps, including the home straight which rises to the line at 3%. The American goes over the top with a gap of just eight seconds - prompting him to laugh, sit up and wait for the cavalry.
15:20
40KM TO GO: PANIC OVER FOR POGACAR
The Slovenian is back in the pack now ahead of the next climb. Simmons won't throw in the towel but he is surely doomed. It has got stressful because all the GC riders don't want to get caught out - plus the teams of the sprinters are being ever attentive.
15:17
43KM TO GO: MECHANICAL FOR POGACAR
The white jersey needs to change his bike and that sparks a bit of tension as all three of his remaining UAE teammates drop back to help him return to the fold. Simmons has 20 seconds on the peloton with that second group - which includes the likes of Ganna and Geschke - are over a minute back. I think Jakobsen has managed to rejoin the main pack.
15:14
FABIO JAKOBSEN AMONG A NUMBER OF RIDERS CAUGHT OUT IN BIG SPLIT
15:11
47KM TO GO: MOHORIC DROPPED, SPLIT GROWS
Hang on... this could be quite interesting because the second group contains Fabio Jakobsen, the Dutch sprinter and one of the favourites for today's sprint. He clearly is suffering from his exertions in the Pyrenees. On the front, it's Simmons who rides on his own after Mohoric sat up and waited for Honore and Van der Hoorn - and then they all then eased for the peloton.
15:09
49KM TO GO: BIG SPLIT IN THE PELOTON
But it doesn't looks like it's anything serious - perhaps just a natural split going over the climb. It will come back together because the pace isn't too high. There have been some mechanicals too, with Filippo Ganna and Franck Bonnamour needing assistance.
MOHORIC & SIMMONS GO CLEAR OF HONORE & VAN DER HOORN AS BREAK SPLITS ON FIRST CLIMB
15:05
52.5KM TO GO: SIMMONS AND MOHORIC ATTACK THE BREAK
The American launches an attack for the KOM point and he takes the Slovenian with him as the two open up a gap over Honore and Van der Hoorn. After all that, it's Mohoric who takes the point over the top but the duo kick on with the peloton coming over 40 seconds later. On the descent, Mohoric bunnyhops a traffic island with consummate ease - he means business.
15:01
55KM TO GO: FIRST OF TWO FOURTH-CATEGORY CLIMBS
The breakaway is onto the Cat.4 Cote de la Cite Medievale de Lauzerte, which is 2km long at 6.2%. With the polka dot jersey sewn up by Jonas Vingegaard (but being worn by Simon Geschke, poor chap), this is a bit of a dead rubber. But the crowds are still out in their droves to cheer on the four escapees - and they'll see the peloton in just 30 seconds...
14:53
60KM TO GO: CALM BEFORE THE STORM
It looks like that wind hasn't really materialised because Wout van Aert and Mads Pedersen are soft-wheeling at the back of the peloton while having a leisurely chat. So it can't be action stations if they're so relaxed. The four leaders - Honore, Simmons, Mohoric and Van der Hoorn - are 45 seconds clear and approaching the first of the two fourth-category climbs that may animate this finale. But for now it's quite relaxed - despite the high average pace of around 48km/h which is faster that the scheduled speed today.
14:36
75KM TO GO: JUST 45 SECONDS NOW FOR THE LEADERS
Quinn Simmons comes to the front for a rare pull. A graphic just showed that the American has only done 16% of the work on the front of this break - which is either canny or shirking behaviour for the man with the hoop earring. He's there because his Trek team's sprinter Mads Pedersen is apparently feeling a bit off colour today and so probably won't be a factor in any potential sprint. Just 45 seconds now as Mathieu Burgaudeau takes it up on the front for TotalEnergies, who will be hoping Peter Sagan can end his barren run in Cahors.
14:33
80KM TO GO: GESCHKE STILL IN POLKA DOTS TODAY
Despite losing the jersey yesterday, the German still has to wear it today because Vingegaard is in yellow. A cruel slap in the bearded face to Geschke after his heartbreak at Hautacam. Here is his reaction from the finish yesterday...
14:29
82KM TO GO: SPARE A THOUGHT FOR SIMON GESCHKE
The German came so close to sealing the polka dot jersey yesterday but he couldn't get into the breakaway and failed to pick up any polka dot points on the Aubisque. He could still have stayed in the lead but circumstances conspired against him and Vingegaard's win on Hautacam also saw the Dane move eight points clear of the Cofidis rider - with only 3pts left between now and Paris.
Geschke tweeted last night: "Thanks for the overwhelming support from Germany and everywhere my friends. Bit of a heartbreak to lose the jersey on the very last mountain stage but that’s sport. Thanks everyone at Cofidis for the support as well. At least we died trying!"
14:22
85KM TO GO: TENSIONS RISE IN THE PELOTON AHEAD OF WINDY SEGMENT
The race has just crossed the Garonne river and the route, in around 5km, will make a sharp turn before they enter some exposed roads where the wind could - could - cause some damage. The gap is still one minute but you can sense the tension on the front of the pack with Jonas Vingegaard, the yellow jersey, surrounded by his Jumbo-Visma teammates.
14:15
REMEMBERING NICOLAS PORTAL IN AUCH
The intermediate sprint today was in Auch, the hometown of the late Nicolas Portal, the Team Sky directeur sportif who tragically died two years ago after suffering a heart attack. Earlier today, Bradley Wiggins made this tribute to his former colleague...
14:14
IMAGES FROM THAT EARLIER PROTEST
A protest halted play earlier in the stage with the riders having to wait for around five minutes before getting on their way. Here's what happened...
14:06
99KM TO GO: GILBERT LEADS THE CHASE, BENJAMIN THOMAS OFF THE BACK
It's clearly a bad day for Frenchman Benjamin Thomas of Cofidis, who is struggling on the back of the peloton. At the other end of the pack it's Philippe Gilbert, two days away from the last stage of his Tour career, who sets the tempo for Lotto Soudal as he attempts to pave the way for teammate Caleb Ewan. The Australian needs a win both for his own morale and for that of his team, who have had a pretty rotten Tour. The gap for the four leaders is still around the one-minute mark.
13:55
110KM TO GO: GAP EDGES BACK UP TOWARDS ONE MINUTE
It's been a fascinating game of breakaway-peloton cat and mouse out there - and kudos to Mikkel Honore who refused to give up and whose accelerations have given this move a second chance. Their gap is back up to around 55 seconds as they tackle some coarsely covered narrow and rolling hills - a really tough terrain and surface for everyone involved. Here's a photo of the break from earlier before they ditched Nils Politt...
Image credit: Getty Images
13:43
115KM TO GO: RIDE OF SHAME FOR BARTHE WHO REJOINS THE PELOTON
The Frenchman came within eight seconds of the leaders but then the elastic snapped and he went out the back door. Now Barthe is doing the ride of shame as he returns to the peloton just over the brow of an uncategorised climb that heralds a lumpier mid-section of this stage. The gap is back up to 45 seconds for the four leaders.