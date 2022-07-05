Tour de France
Stage 4 | Flat | men | 05.07.2022
Live
In Progress
DunkirkCalais
- Peloton+1:30
- Head of race2 Riders
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Tour de France 2022 Stage 4 LIVE - Hills on the menu as the race hits French soil with Wout van Aert in yellow
- All
- Highlights
12:30
171.5KM TO GO: STAGE 4 UNDER WAY
Christian Prudhomme waves the flag from the sunroof of his trusty Skoda and this first stage on French soil is under way. There's an attack from the outset and no surprises to see the man in polka dots - Magnus Cort of EF Education-EasyPost - go clear. The Dane is joined by Frenchman Anthony Perez of Cofidis so we have two men with a small gap as the peloton takes it easy.
12:28
JAKOBSEN, GROENEWEGEN... THEN WHO?
Here's how we left things in Sonderborg with a four-way photo finish separating Dylan Groenewegen, Wout van Aert, Mads Pedersen and an irate Peter Sagan, who felt the yellow jersey had impeded his progress and boxed him in towards the barriers. Given the terrain today, it's unlikely that we'll see all the sprinters contest today's finale - but you never know.
Image credit: Getty Images
12:25
IS TODAY THE DAY VAN AERT FINALLY GETS HIS WIN?
The Belgian race leader finished runner-up on each of the three stages in Denmark - will Wout van Aert have better luck as the race hits mainland France for a 171km stage from Dunkirk to Calais. There are six fourth-category climbs on the menu including one near the finish that could despatch some of the pure sprinters... But the man in yellow should be relishing the chance of putting things right...
Image credit: Getty Images