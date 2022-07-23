Tour de France Stage 20 LIVE - Vingegaard, Pogacar and Van Aert among favourites for final time trial to Rocamadour
Tour de France
Stage 20 | Flat | men | 23.07.2022
Live
In Progress
Lacapelle-MarivalRocamadour
13:52
GANNA POWERS PAST DAINESE THROUGH THE TUNNEL
He went into the big ring on that climb up into Rocamadour - "Blimey," says Adam Blythe - and then swept past compatriot Alberto Dainese, the third rider he has caught, as he went through the tunnel. Now it's just the final kilometre to the line...
13:50
GANNA IN DIFFICULTY?
The Italian powerhouse signals to his Ineos team car as he powers up the climb and goes under the 5km to go banner. Does he have a mechanical issue? He doesn't seem to be slowing up or preparing for a bike change, but something may not be right...
13:47
GANNA CONTINUES HIS MONSTER RIDE THROUGH THIRD CHECK
The world champion takes a whopping 1'10" off Bjerg's target time at the third check and is then followed by Cattaneo who comes through 27 seconds down for provisional second place. But both Italians now will have to get over those two climbs, which is where they may struggle compared some of the uphill specialists...
13:45
BISSEGER 54 SECONDS DOWN AT SECOND CHECK
The Swiss managed to limit his losses to 29 seconds at the first check after that bike change - but he's now 54 down at the second check, so he's understandably fading. It must be so demoralising to be let down by your equipment on days like this.
13:40
GANNA POWERS INTO THE LEAD AT CHECKPOINT TWO
The Italian comes through the intermediate check in a time of 25'13" which is 36 seconds quicker than Mikkel Bjerg's target time. He has already caught the two riders in front of him, including Mads Pedersen of Trek-Segafredo, who set off three minutes ahead. The Dane has been suffering with illness. Mattia Cattaneo then comes through the check 13 seconds down - so he's continuing is fine ride.
13:38
STEFAN BISSEGER NEEDS A BIKE CHANGE AFTER MECHANICAL ISSUE
13:37
ANOTHER NIGHTMARE FOR BISSEGER!
The Swiss specialist cannot catch a break... after crashing twice in the opening TT, he now has a mechanical problem with his electronic gears just seven minutes into his ride - and he needs to swap bikes. What a palaver for Bisseger - who, when he gets going, doesn't even have a bottle on his new bike...
13:27
BISSEGER ON COURSE, BODNAR INTO SECOND PLACE
Stefan Bisseger (EF Education-EasyPost) is the latest of the big favourites to get going. The Swiss had a shocker in the opening TT in Copenhagen when he crashed twice in the rain. Can he get some redemption today? Meanwhile, at the finish, Maciej Bodnar (TotalEnergies) has gone second quickest - but a large 39 seconds down on Mikkel Bjerg.
13:25
GANNA INTO THE LEAD AT CHECKPOINT ONE
The world champion has just powered through the first check at 10.6km in a time of 12'23" - that's 14 seconds quicker than Mikkel Bjerg. Right after the Italian, his compatriot Mattia Cattaneo (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) comes through to take second place at six seconds. So we've had a little shake up... Ganna average 51.3kmh for that opening section.
13:20
SPARE A THOUGHT FOR NATHAN VAN HOOYDONCK
Jumbo-Visma's Tour got even better yesterday but one of the riders integral to the success of Vingegaard and Van Aert wont get to celebrate with them tomorrow in Paris. Nathan van Hooydonck has had to withdraw from the race because of "family circumstances" - we wish the Dutchman all the very best.
13:17
BJERG: "I'D RATHER BE SAFE THAN END UP IN A DITCH"
The Dane just said that he didn't take any risks and confirmed that he had Pogacar behind him in a team car.
"I tried but it was super, super hard. I had Tadej in the car behind - I just wanted to make sure for him. I didn't do the recon, I just trusted [my DS] on the radio. Okay, I could have taken some of the corners better if I knew the exit, but I'd rather be safe and arrive in Paris tomorrow than end up in a ditch somewhere. It was hard but I think it will suit Tadej."
13:15
BEAUTIFUL COURSE FOR THIS FINAL TIME TRIAL
It's a shame that it's effectively a dead-rubber when it comes to the GC - and indeed most of the top 10 - but that won't stop us enjoying the stunning scenery today. And even though the yellow jersey is not up for grabs today - like it was two years ago when Pogacar denied Primoz Roglic and Jumbo-Visma in such devastating fashion - we should get some competitive rides from the likes of Pogacar, Vingegaard, Van Aert... and this man on course now, the Italian world champion, Filippo Ganna.
13:10
MIKKEL BJERG SETS THE NEW BENCHMARK
The Dane hooks onto the final climb via that tight hairpin bend from the bottom of the gorge. He powers up the ascent, turns into the tunnel, emerges, then powers on to the centre of town. And Mikkel Bjerg has blown all the other early riders out of the water with a time of 50'22" - 2'31" quicker than Van Rensburg. It won't win it but it will be interesting to see if anyone can go sub-50 today.
13:05
FILIPPO GANNA ROLLS DOWN THE RAMP TO GET GOING
The world time trial champion is on course for Ineos Grenadiers. He may have won the opening TT in Copenhagen were it not for a puncture. He will like this course until the last part with its two climbs - and it's for that reason that he told Eurosport, after his recce of the course this morning, that there would be only one winner today: Wout van Aert.
13:04
CALEB EWAN THE FIRST TO COMPLETE THE 40.7KM COURSE
First down the ramp, first to the finish - but only just! The Australian completes the final climb into the centre of Rocamadour and crosses the line to set the target time of 56'49"05 - a time which is almost instantly beaten by his three-minute man Reinhardt Janse Van Rensburg, who must have passed Alberto Torres along the way. The South African's time of 53'54" is enough for the early lead in this TT - almost three minutes quicker than his teammate Ewan.
13:01
BJERG ON A BLISTERING RIDE - WELL CLEAR AT THIRD SPLIT
Mikkel Bjerg should be in the hot-seat for quite some time - at least until Filippo Ganna comes home, you'd think. The Dane has just gone through the third check in a time of 38'19" - which is over two minutes faster than the current second place rider at that point, Chris Juul Jensen of BikeExchange-Jayco. He then tackles this technical downhill segment that drops into the gorge ahead of the first climb. It's a beautiful course out in the Lot region of south-west France.
12:58
CHRISTOPHE LAPORTE APPRECIATION UPDATE
Just when things couldn’t get much better for Jumbo-Visma at the Tour de France, up popped Christophe Laporte from nowhere yesterday to secure the team’s fifth stage win of a race they have dominated. By ending France’s long wait for a win, Laporte provided yet more proof that his recruitment from Cofidis was the best bit of business over the winter. You can read my paean to Laporte by clicking the link below. The 29-year-old has certainly come on a long way since piloting a misfiring Nacer Bouhanni at Cofidis.
12:51
BJERG ON A STORMER - COMFORTABLE LEAD AT SECOND SPLIT
The Dane continues his fine ride to come through the second intermediate check in a time of 25'49" which is a whopping 1'11" quicker than his closest challenger, the Belgian Brent van Moer of Lotto Soudal. The whole Lotto Soudal team seem to be out there on course already - they might as well sit up, wait for each other, and ride this in as a TTT.
12:35
MIKKEL BJERG LEADING AT CHECK POINT ONE
The Dane - who was one of the stars of the show on the stage to Peyragudes with his long pull on the Aspin and Hourquette d'Ancizan climbs for teammate Pogacar - currently leads at the first intermediate check with a time of 12'37". That's 22 seconds quicker than Yves Lampaert, who won the first time trial back in Denmark to don the race's first yellow jersey...
12:30
HERE'S HOW LAPORTE ENDED THE LONG FRENCH WAIT FOR A WIN
Christophe Laporte got the nod yesterday from Jumbo-Visma and boy did he deliver - zipping clear of the pack to mop up the threat from three escapees up the road before anticipating the bunch sprint by kicking up a final rise to take the win in Cahors.
