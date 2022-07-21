Tour de France Stage 18 LIVE: Last chance in the Pyrenees for Tadej Pogacar to dislodge Jonas Vingegaard at the top
Tour de France
Stage 18 | Mountain | men | 21.07.2022
Live
In Progress
LourdesHautacam
- Peloton
- +1:527 Riders
- 3 Riders
- Head of race3 Riders
16:00
13KM TO GO: H.C. ASCENT OF HAUTACAM - LAST CLIMB OF THE TOUR
It's the large big climb of the Tour and it's here where the race will be won or lost - if it hasn't already been won by Jonas Vingegaard. The Dane is in a superb position with two teammates with him now - Benoot and Kuss - and another up the road in Van Aert. By contrast, Pogacar is isolated and crashed on the last descent. Surely it's too much for him to turn this race around on this climb, which is 13.6km at 7.8%.
15:57
15KM TO GO: EIGHT-MAN YELLOW JERSEY GROUP
Vingegaard and Pogacar have been joined by Kuss, Benoot, Thomas, Madouas, Meintjes and Houle. It's the calm before the storm as they all drop back to their team cars for provisions ahead of the final climb. They trail the leading trio by 2'20" with another trio of Verona, Teuns and Lutsenko somewhere in between.
15:55
THAT AMAZING PASSAGE OF PLAY EARLIER ON THE DESCENT
If you're just tuning in, we just saw Jonas Vingegaard almost crash before Tadej Pogacar did crash - and then the two rivals came together with a handshake and a truce on the descent of the Col de Spandelles. Here's what happened:
15:51
20KM TO GO: LEADING TRIO WITH TWO MINUTES
The easing up behind has allowed the leading trio of Van Aert, Pinot and Martinez to extend their lead to over two minutes as they near the end of this long, fast and at times treacherous descent. Pogacar and Vingegaard, after dramatic truce, have a quintet of Thomas, Kuss, Benoot, Houle and Meintjes in pursuit around 15 seconds back. The Quintana group is another 1'20" back. Just one more big climb to go in this Tour...
15:47
23KM TO GO: MECHANICAL ISSUE FOR POGACAR?
Tadej Pogacar has been on the radio because he's not happy about his bike after that fall. It looks like he's spoken to Vingegaard about it and the Dane seems happy to ease up and let his rival wait for the UAE team car. When the car does come, Pogacar doesn't change his bike but instead picks up fresh bidons and chats to his DS. It seems like he's angry being told he should push on and attack a rider who waited for him. As this plays out, Vingegaard keeps looking over his shoulder while he waits... At this rate, the Thomas group will return to the fold.
15:46
VINGEGAARD WAITS FOR POGACAR AFTER SLOVENIAN HITS THE DECK ON DESCENT
15:42
29KM TO GO: POGACAR CRASHES! VINGEGAARD WAITS!
The Slovenian overcooked a corner and rode onto the gravel on the side of the descent - only to see his wheel spin. He loses balance and hits the deck on his side. But he's back up on his bike - with just a little tear on his shorts to reveal a bloody graze - and then rejoins his rival, who slowed down to wait for Pogacar. What sportsmanship from Vingegaard. The two shake hands before resuming their downhill tussle. What a moment - what a sport! What champions...
15:40
31KM TO GO: VINGEGAARD ALMOST CRASHES ON THE DESCENT!
What a save! The Dane almost comes down hard on the descent while trying to follow Pogacar round a narrow, sweeping corner. His back wheel locked up and he clipped his pedal on the road surface - and was almost thrown off the bike. But he clips back in, then puts his head down and rides back into contention.
15:36
33KM TO GO: VAN AERT TAKES KOM POINTS OVER COL DE SPANDELLES
The man in green wants everything - even polka dot points. On Belgium Day, he goes over the top of the Col de Spandelles ahead of Martinez and Pinot. They're followed by the remnants of the break before Pogacar puts in yet another dig before the summit, which he crosses with Vingegaard in his wheel at 1'30". So, Simon Geschke stays in polka dots for now... but if either Pogacar or Vingegaard wins today's stage, they will move above the German.
15:34
POGACAR ATTACKS FOR A FIFTH TIME, TAKES VINGEGAARD, DROPS THOMAS
15:32
35KM TO GO: AND ANOTHER ATTACK FROM POGACAR!
Well, that was short-lived. Thomas's foray up the road comes to an end after Pogacar launches his fifth attack on this climb. Once again Vingegaard matches his effort and the two go past the Welshman - although are joined by Meintjes as they come past Benoot, dropped from the break, and then Hugo Houle.
15:30
GERAINT THOMAS BATTLES BACK AND THEN KICKS CLEAR OF BIG TWO
15:28
36KM TO GO: THOMAS NOW KICKS CLEAR
Just after riding back to the others, Geraint Thomas attacks and there's no response. It's the first time we've seen the Welshman ride agressively in this Tour - and Pogacar seems happy to let this one go, as does the Jumbo-Visma duo of Vinegaard and Kuss. Thomas isn't a huge threat and so they will keep their powder dry until their next tussle. Up the road, Thomas has teammate Dani Martinez, who is in a leading trio alongside Pinot and Van Aert.
15:25
37KM TO GO: ANOTHER ATTACK FROM POGACAR
It had come back together with Thomas, Quintana (who just took a cheeky pull from the back of a motorbike) and Kuss returning to Pogacar and Vingegaard before the white jersey put in another attack. Then another. Then another! Kuss manages to ride back after each of the attacks - as does Geraint Thomas - which must be demoralising for Pogacar, who just can't shake off his podium companions.
15:22
POGACAR AND VINGEGAARD RIDE CLEAR ON COL DE SPANDELLES WITH 39KM TO GO
15:19
39KM TO GO: POGACAR ATTACKS! VINGEGAARD FOLLOWS!
Just after McNulty eased up after another long pull, Pogacar launched his attack and - for the umpteenth time in this Tour - only Vingegaard can follow. They two ride on and past Luis Leon Sanchez. Behind, Sepp Kuss has dropped Thomas in pursuit of the race's two best riders. They now trail the Van Aert lead group by 2'20" and are about to pick off Meintjes and Hugo Houle.
15:15
40KM TO GO: VAN AERT IS A MACHINE
The green jersey sets the tempo for the breakaway and he's really dishing out the torture here. He's blown it all apart and he only has around eight able to stick with him as the splits start to come. Behind, McNulty is causing similar damage to the yellow-white jersey group, which is down to around 10 riders now with the likes of Yates, Storer, Vlasov and Bardet beginning to drop back... Yates digs in and returns to the fold with Vlasov as they catch and pass the Movistar duo of Mas and Izagirre. Vingegaard, Kuss, Thomas, Quintana and Pinot still here behind McNulty and Pogacar.
15:09
42KM TO GO: MCNULTY COMES TO THE FRONT FOR POGACAR
Right, it's show time! The American Brandon McNulty comes straight to the front for his UAE teammate Pogacar and, just as he did on the Col Val de Louron-Adet yesterday, he increases the tempo in a bid to put his leader's rivals in trouble. Here are the stats...
15:06
44KM TO GO: CAT.1 COL DE SPANDELLES
The breakaway is onto the next climb, which is making its first ever appearance in the Tour. It's 10.3km long at an average gradient of 8.3% with a maximum tilt of 13%. While it hasn't been used by the Tour, it's still a climb ridden by the pros: Pierre Rolland apparently has the Strava KOM. It's an old forest track that was tarmacked in the 90s. The descent in particular is meant to be very tricky, with some loose gravel and narrow roads.
15:01
46KM TO GO: ENRIC MAS DROPPED FROM THE BREAK
The Spaniard moved back into the top 10 yesterday at the expense of Tom Pidcock and he managed to get in the break on the Aubisque. But he's already been dropped and now rides with Movistar teammate Gorka Izagirre in a quartet with Meintjes and Hamilton. It's not clear if Mas is feeling the pinch or if he had a mechanical. But his group is 1'50" down on the leaders, with the yellow-white jersey group at 4'15".