Tour de France
Stage 10 | Semi mountain | men | 12.07.2022
Not started
MorzineMegève
Tour de France Stage 10 LIVE - Race resumes in the Alps with Tadej Pogacar another teammate down
12:30
STAGE 10: MORZINE – MEGEVE, 148.1KM (SUMMIT FINISH)
None of these climbs warrant a change of bib shorts but it will be a stunning day for the viewers, especially with the aerial helicopter shots as the race drops down towards Lake Geneva. The final climb at the altiport above the plush ski resort of Megeve featured in the final stage of the 2020 Dauphine when Sepp Kuss took a fine solo win ahead of overall winner Dani Martinez and a Slovenian chap called Tadej Pogacar, a fortnight before his debut Tour.
Image credit: Eurosport
12:25
YELLOW JERSEY BIDS FAREWELL TO ANOTHER TEAMMATE
And the news is not good for Tadej Pogacar: having seen teammate Vegard Stake Laengen forced out last week because of a positive Covid test, the Slovenian race leader has now lost George Bennett as well. The New Zealander has also tested positive for Covid - as had Rafal Majka, although the Polish climber has been given permission to continue because he is apparently not contagious. That will put a lot of pressure on Brandon McNulty now, especially with Majka a ticking time-bomb.
Image credit: Getty Images
12:20
BONJOUR LE TOUR! LET'S GET THIS SECOND WEEK STARTED WITH STAGE 10
Rested and refreshed from the second rest day, the remaining riders of the 109th edition of the Tour de France will roll out of Morzine for the first of a trio of tough Alpine stages that could well decide the fate of this race. Once again, your man in yellow is Tadej Pogacar, but the Slovenian two-time champion has Jonas Vingegaard breathing down his neck, a heatwave on the horizon, and the rising tide of Covid to worry about...
Image credit: Getty Images