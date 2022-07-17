Tour de France
Stage 15 | Semi mountain | men | 17.07.2022
Not started
RodezCarcassonne
The Tour de France 2022 Stage 15 Live - Can the sprinters keep their cool to conquer in Carcassonne?
12:02
PRIMOZ ROGLIC ANNOUCES HIS WITHDRAWAL
"To allow my injuries to heal properly, we have decided that I won't start today," he said via the Jumbo Visma Twitter account.
A blow for Jonas Vinegaard, but Roglic didn't come to the Tour to play domestique.
Also out are the Simon Clarke (Israel - Premier Tech) and Magnus Cort (EF Education EasyPost) winners of stages 5 and 10 respectively. Both have tested positive for Covid-19.
'I need to let my injuries heal' - Roglic withdraws from Tour, Cort and Clarke out with Covid-19
11:51
HELLO AND WELCOME TO LIVE COVERAGE OF STAGE 15
And what should be a predictable procession towards the fortified hilltop town of Carcassonne. How many times have we said that before in this Tour de France?
We're 15 minutes away from the neutralised start in Le Bourg d'Oisans.
