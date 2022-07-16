Tour de France
Stage 14 | Semi mountain | men | 16.07.2022
Live
In Progress
Saint-ÉtienneMende
- Peloton+10:00
- Head of race23 Riders
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Tour de France 2022 Stage 14 Live - Another day for the breakaway? Or will the final sharp climb of the day throw up some GC action?
- All
- Highlights
105KM TO GO - STILL RISING....
The breakaway continue to work well in their pursuit of glory. There's currently 6.8km or 9'10" between the break and the bunch.
In the meantime, here's some wholseome content to keep you going.
113KM TO GO - GOOD NEWS FOR EWAN
Some good news for Caleb Ewan. Three of his Lotto-Soudal team mates have dropped back to help the Australian sprinter. Although it might be a difficult task - at the last time check, Ewan was 16 minutes behind the 23 at the front of the race.
120KM TO GO - GAP STILL RISING
The gap between the break and the peloton continues to rise. They now have 7'54" and I imagine that it will increase to near the 10 minute mark. Jumbo Visma are pacing the peloton - although not particularly quickly.
Looking for something to read? Recap yesterdays action here...
Pedersen sprints to stunning Stage 13 victory in Saint-Etienne drama
130KM TO GO : IS THAT THE STAGE DECIDED?
It's looking increasingly likely that the stage will be battled out by the 23 riders up the road. They have 7 minutes on the peloton. Here's a full list of the hopefuls.
138KM TO GO - BREAK EXTENDING THEIR LEAD
The breakaway are a bit all over the place but they do have a lead of 6'21" on the peloton. On the 141km to go mark the group rode through the only intermediate sprint of the day, with Michael Mathews the one to roll through first and collect the maximum 20 points on offer although no one seemed to be bothered.
Louis Meintjes (Intermarche-Wanty- Gobert Materiaux) is the highest GC contender in the break, sitting 14th overall and 15'46" behind the yellow jersey.
145KM TO GO - WE HAVE A BREAK AT LAST!
A breakaway group has finally been let go by the peloton! Dan Lloyd on comms has just said that this will be the group that competes for the stage win. I think I'd agree with that but who knows this year?
The group is made up of 22 riders, the notable ones being: Dani Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers ), Jakob Fulsang (Israel - Premeir Tech), Rigaberto Uran and Alberto Bettiol of EF Education-EasyPost and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama - FDJ). Lennard Kamna (BORA - hansgrohe) has also made the split.
The break has a lead of 3'21" on the peloton. This would be a good time to make a cup of tea.
154KM TO GO - GESCHKE PIPPED FOR KOM POINTS
We have reached the summit of the second cat 3 climb of the day. Our polka dot jersey holder, Simon Geschke (Cofidis) is pipped on the line of the summit by Quinn Simmons (Trek - Segafredo) who takes the maximum points.
Roglic is now 3 minutes behind the peloton.
160KM TO GO - WHEN WILL WE HAVE A BREAK?
Like much of this years race, this stage is going at an electrifying pace. We're still no closer to find out the make up of today's breakaway. We're on a winding descent and the peloton is strung out down the road.
We now have Frank Bonnamour (B&B Hotels - KTM) and Matej Mohoric (Bahrain - Victorious) our front demonstrating their exquisite descending skills. We have a short punchy 2.6km climb with an average gradient of 7.3% next.
165KM TO GO - ROGLIC IN TROUBLE?
The cameras missed it but it seems that Roglic has got into a bit of trouble. He's currently 1'42" behind the peloton in a second group. The pace out front is brutal. Who's going to chance their arm in a break?
170KM TO GO - NOT LOOKING GOOD FOR EWAN
Caleb Ewan is 5 minutes behind the front of the race. This was always going to be a hard stage for the sprinter but with the injuries he picked up yesterday it looks like its going to be a real task to just finish the stage.
Elsewhere the two out front have been reeled in.
Image credit: Getty Images
177KM TO GO - FIRST CLIMB DONE
That's the first climb of the day done and we have Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) and Christopher Juul-Jensen (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) out front. They have about 10 seconds on the chasers.
The peloton are slowly sorting themselves out and Jumbo Visma now have riders around Vingergaard.
182KM TO GO - POGACAR STRETCHING THE PELOTON
Well this is fun. Tadej Pocagar briefly put some distance into Jonas Vingegaard as the yellow jersey holder was left isolated with no team mates at the back of the peloton. Vingergaard had to come from long way back to rejoin the front of the pack.
The breakaway consists of 18 riders but they now only have 10" and are getting reeled in quickly.
186KM TO GO - EARLY BREAK FORMING
We have a fair few brave riders trying to make the break. The Group looks to be a strong one and it includes Michael Woods (Israel - Premier Tech), Benoit Cosenfroy (AG2R Citroen) and Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers). They have 18" on the peloton. Will they let them go?
192.5KM TO GO: GO GO GO
Chrisitan Prudhomme has popped his head out of his Skoda, waves his yellow flag and they’re OFF!
MORE BAD NEWS FOR EWAN
Yesterday couldn't have gone much worse for Caleb Ewan and his Lotto-Soudal team mates. With 71km to go, chasing back the breakaway, the sprinter and his team crashed at a corner after it appeared Ewan clipped the wheel of the rider in front.
Well it now has got worse for Ewan as well as Alpecin-Decucick as they have both been fined for drafting after trying to get back onto the back of the peloton following the crash .
'No feelings' - Ewan and Alpecin-Deceuninck fined for drafting after crash
TODAY’S PROFILE
Here's today's profile. It's been billed as one for the breakaway but that final climb up Mende might throw up some tasty GC action. Historically, a finish up Mende has been very good for the break with four of the five previous finishes on the aerodrome resulting in a win for the group up the road.
Before they reach the final 3km climb the peloton will ride a 192.5km route through the lower foothills of Massif Centrale region, dealing with four category 3 climbs before the final cat 2 climb of Mende in a rolling route.
Image credit: Eurosport
HELLO AND WELCOME!
Bienvenue cycling fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the fourteenth stage of this year's Tour de France. And what a race it's been so far!
After two brutal days in the Alps, yesterday provided some much needed relief to the GC contenders in a “flat” 192.6km route from Le Bourge-D’Oisans to Saint-Etienne. It was Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) who took home the spoils as he whittled down the seven man breakaway before sprinting to glory ahead of Britain's Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious) and Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech).
Jonas Vingergaard (Jumbo Visma) remains in the yellow jersey, 2’22” ahead of last years winner Tadej Pocagar (UAE Team Emirates)
Image credit: Getty Images