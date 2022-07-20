Tour de France 2022 Stage 17 LIVE - Geraint Thomas, Tadej Pogacar targeting Jonas Vingegaard in Pyrenees
Tour de France
Stage 17 | Mountain | men | 20.07.2022
Live
In Progress
Saint-GaudensPeyragudes
- Peloton+10
- Head of race2 Riders
12:47
110KM TO GO: VAN BAARLE AND SWIFT GO CLEAR
Well, Ineos Grenadiers have managed to get a man up the road - but it's not one of their peripheral GC riders Adam Yates or Tom Pidcock. Pidcock, 10th on GC, was near the front earlier but that series of moves came to nothing. Now we have the Dutch Paris-Roubaix champion Dylan van Baarle who has zipped clear for Ineos alongside Britain's Connor Swift of Arkea-Samsic.
12:46
TIM WELLENS ANOTHER NON-STARTER TODAY
The Belgian has had to leave the race because of a positive Covid test. He's the first Lotto Soudal rider to withdraw and a blow for a team in need of a win to dispel the threat of relegation from the WorldTour.
12:43
115KM TO GO: FROOME AMONG THE EARLY ATTACKERS
Chris Froome clearly fancies getting in the break today - he's been sniffing around the front and eager to get involved. Bauke Mollema has also been very active so far, while we also just saw Jasper Stuyven, Andreas Kron, Giulio Ciccone and Florian Vermeersch get in the mix. Neilson Powless closes down that move - the American, too, is showing much desire to get involved today.
12:40
OUR PUNDITS DISCUSS THE SITUATION AT INEOS
Meanwhile, the high-chair critics at The Breakaway have been discussing how Ineos Grenadiers can use their numerical advantage to the best of their ability today - and it includes getting Alpe d'Huez slayer Tom Pidcock in the break...
12:39
NUMBERS ARE NOTHING IF INEOS GRENADIERS CAN’T DELIVER THE KILLER BLOW
Geraint Thomas battled back to finish alongside Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard in Foix – but did his Ineos Grenadiers team do enough to put UAE Team Emirates and Jumbo-Visma under enough pressure in Stage 16 on Tuesday? Ineos must be prepared to lose this Tour de France is they want to revive any faint hopes of winning the yellow jersey. You can read my reaction to yesterday's stage by clicking on the link below...
12:35
MORE ON THAT INJURY FOR RAFAL MAJKA
Mauro Gianetti, the UAE Team Emirates directeur sportif, spoke to Eurosport ahead of today's stage to explain the reasons behind the Polish climber's shock departure. It certainly puts Pogacar at a disadvantage: he has three teammates, Vingegaard has five teammates, and Geraint Thomas has seven... But can Ineos make their numbers count?
12:30
124KM TO GO: YELLOW JERSEY NEAR THE BACK AS THE ATTACKS COME IN
Jonas Vingegaard is near the back of the peloton, which isn't the best tactic as the preliminary attacks rain down. He has Jumbo-Visma teammate Christophe Laporte marshalling the moves - and, after losing two riders on Sunday, they do, all of a sudden, have a numerical advantage over UAE following the shock double KO whammy of Soler and Majka. Quinn Simmons, Mattia Cattaneo, that man Wright again, plus a few others opened a small gap off the front - but it's come to nothing.
12:28
129.7KM TO GO: STAGE 17 UNDER WAY
Christian Prudhomme waves his flag and the race is on! It's another sunny day in south-west France but the temperature has dropped and there would well be so be some mountain fog at the finish on the airstrip at Peyragudes. The attacks come thick and fast from the gun with both Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal) and Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) trying their luck.
12:25
SHORT STAGE WITH FOUR TOUGH CLIMBS ON THE MENU
The first of back-to-back summit finishes in the Pyrenees is this achingly beautiful and brutally arduous ring-of-fire to Peyragues via the Col d’Arpin, Hourquette d’Ancizan and Col de Val Louron-Azet. Near the top of the Peyresourde, the riders will swing to the right and join the road to this Tour’s third airstrip finale at Peyragudes. Alejandro Valverde (2012) and Romain Bardet (2017) are the only previous winners on this gravity-defying ramp.
12:20
DEFENDING CHAMPION DOWN TO JUST THREE TEAMMATES
If losing Marc Soler yesterday wasn't enough then things have got even worse for the two-time champion, Tadej Pogacar. The Slovenian's key mountain lieutenant Rafal Majka tore a muscle when his chain snapped on the Mur de Peguere yesterday and the Polish veteran does not take to the start today... That leaves Pogacar with just Mikkel Bjerg, Brandon McNulty and Marc Hirshi in his bid to overturn his 2'22" deficit on the yellow jersey of Vinegaard.
12:15
BONJOUR LE TOUR! STRAP YOURSELF IN FOR FIREWORKS IN THE FIGHT FOR YELLOW
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Stage 17 of the Tour de France - the first of two back-to-back summit finishes in the Pyrenees. Yesterday Tadej Pogacar tried his luck on the Port de Lers climb but couldn't shrug off Jonas Vingegaard. Geraint Thomas then battled back and the top three of this race came home in Foix as one. Today we will see them do battle again on the undulating road to Peygragudes...
