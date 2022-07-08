Tour de France
Stage 7 | Semi mountain | men | 08.07.2022
Tour de France 2022 Stage 7 LIVE - GC riders primed ahead of La Super Planche des Belles Filles
16:24
NEW TOP 10 ON GC AFTER STAGE 7
1. Tadej Pogacar
2. Jonas Vingegaard +35
3. Geraint Thomas +1:10
4. Adam Yates +1:18
5. David Gaudu +1:31
6. Romain Bardet +1:32
7. Thomas Pidcock +1:35
8. Neilson Powless +1:37
9. Enric Mas +1:43
10. Dani Martinez +1:55
Aleksandr Vlasov drops to 12th place after his troubles while Primoz Roglic is now up to 13th after another impressive finish folllowing his crash on the cobbes. And what a domestique he could be for Vingegaard in his bid to take the fight to Pogacar.
16:20
HERE'S HOW POGACAR DOUBLED UP ON LA SUPER PLANCHE
Relive the final kilometre of the stage and that brutal gravel section as Kamna and Vinegaard had their hearts broken by the man in yellow...
‘On the throw for goodness sake!’ - Pogacar denies Vingegaard to take Super Planche win
16:14
STAGE 7 TOP 10 AT LA SUPER PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES
Heartbreak there for Kamna and then Vingegaard, both of whom would have felt they had the win within their grasp. But it was the imperious Pogacar who, of course, took the victory on what was an unbelievable finale. Here's the top 10:
1. Tadej Pogacar
2. Jonas Vingegaard
3. Primoz Roglic +12
4. Lennard Kamna +14
5. Geraint Thomas +14
6. David Gaudu +19
7. Enric Mas +21
8. Romain Bardet +21
9. Adam Yates +29
10. Kuss +41
The likes of Dani Martinez, Rigo Uran, Guillaume Martin, Tom Pidcock and Nairo Quintana were all there, too, while Louis Meintjes finished alongside Quintana but on foot after running up the last part of the climb!
16:11
VICTORY FOR TADEJ POGACAR - WHO ELSE?
The Slovenian is almost apologetic as he just edges past Jonas Vingegaard in the final 10 metres to secure back-to-back wins and strengthen his grip on yellow. What a rider he is - but that was an encouraging effort from his Danish rival.
16:11
300M TO GO: POG CLOSING IN, VINGEGAARD ATTACKS
Will Kamna hold on? No! The Dane comes round with Pog on his back wheel...
16:09
FINAL KILOMETRE: KAMNA ONTO THE GRAVEL
It's a face fill of dust for the lone leader as he follows the race vehicles onto the gravel sector. Behind, Pog takes it up on the front with Vinegegaard in his wheel ahead of Thomas and Yates. Mas and Roglic are there too...
16:07
1.5KM TO GO: KAMNA ONTO THE STEEP RAMP
My, oh my, this is brutal. He's all over his bike as he struggles with the gradient. Behind, Yates and Thomas are poised and on Pogacar's wheel, with Majka still leading it out. Roglic and Vingegaard are behind the Ineos duo with Kuss. Gaudu is there as well.
16:05
2KM TO GO: KAMNA ONTO THE LEDGE BEFORE FINAL RAMP
He's buried himself so much that you have to fear for his chances once the road goes back uphill on those double-digit ramps... Behind, the GC favourites are biding their time. They will need to close a gap of 50 seconds.
16:04
3KM TO GO: KAMNA THE LAST MAN STANDING
Everyone from the break has now been caught except the lone leader, Lennard Kamna. The German still has 45 seconds to play with but Pogacar has yet to put in an attack... Powless has managed to ride back on to the group of GC favourites, which trudges through the smoke from a roadside flare. Cruel.
16:02
3.5KM TO GO: VLASOV AND POWLESS DROPPED
It's Kamna or nothing now for Bora: their leader Aleksandr Vlasov - seventh this morning but a victim of a crash yesterday - has been dropped. Can Lennard Kamna give them something to cheer tonight? He's still 50 seconds clear... Meanwhile, Neilson Powless's faint hopes of the yellow jersey have disappeared: he was four seconds down on Pogacar this morning, but he's off the back now.
16:00
4KM TO GO: GAPS COMING DOWN, ONLY TWO LEFT OUT AHEAD
Both Schachmann and Teuns have now been caught by the main pack. Kamna has 25 seconds on Geschke and 50 seconds on the UAE-led chasers. It's going to be tight.
15:57
5KM TO GO: KAMNA GOES FOR BROKE, PINOT AND O'CONNOR DROPPED
He's already won two stages on the Giro while setting up teammate Jai Hindley for the overall win - can Lennard Kamna add a Tour win while riding for Aleksandr Vlasov? He's just skipped on from Geschke in pursuit of his latest win. He has 1'05" to play with but the fireworks behind have yet to explode. Thibaut Pinot and Ben O'Connor, though, have exploded - but off the back...
15:54
6KM TO GO: UAE BACK ON THE FRONT, KAMNA CATCHES GESCHKE
The yellow jersey has Majka, McNulty and Bennett with him on the front as he rides alongside the Arkea-Samsic duo of Warren Barguil and Nairo Quintana, who has been quietly confident so far in this Tour. They have closed the gap to 1'15" while, up the road, Kamna has dropped Teuns and caught Geschke.
15:52
6.5KM TO GO: GESCHKE MAKES FIRST MOVE, DURBRIDGE DROPPED
It's the bearded German - who looks like he should run a coffee shop in Berlin - who dances clear at the start of the climb in his bid to take a second Tour stage win and the polka dot jersey. He's being chased by Teuns and Kamna but Durbridge has popped.
15:52
BREAKAWAY STARTS THE FINAL CLIMB WITH GAP OF 1'25" OVER PELOTON
15:50
7KM TO GO: CAT.1 LA SUPER PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES
Imanol Erviti is swept up by the peloton just ahead of the foot of the final climb - and Max Schachmann is the next rider to be distanced by the break, followed quickly by Cyril Barthe. So we're down to four - Teuns, Durbridge, Kamna and Geschke - who start this brutal ascent (7km at 8.7% and a maximum of 24%) with a gap of 1'25" over the pack.
15:46
10KM TO GO: GANNA PUSHING FOR INEOS ON DESCENT
They're onto the drop to the foot of the final climb now and Ineos have come to the front with their Italian powerhouse Filippo Ganna taking it up with Thomas, Pidcock, Yates and Martinez in his not inconsiderable slipstream. The seven leaders, who were led over the top of the climb by Teuns, are still 1'45" ahead and so it's in the balance.
15:38
15KM TO GO: NOW INEOS AND JUMBO-VISMA COME TO THE FORE
With their British trio of Picock, Thomas and Yates all in the top 10, Ineos Grenadiers will look to use their power in numbers to put Pogacar under some pressure on the final climb. They have come up to the front alongside the Jumbo Visma team of Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic. Roglic lost two minutes on the cobblestone stage after dislocating his shoulder in a fall - but he could act as a great foil for his Danish teammate today, last year's runner-up. Wout van Aert, meanwhile, is right in the mix in his green hersey. The gap for the seven leaders is 1'47".
15:35
18KM TO GO: LA SUPER PLANCHE DES BELLE FILLES AWAITS
Here's a little reminder of the brutal final 50m of today's climb... look at that gradient! Overall, the entire final climb is 7km at 8.7% but it's the last bit - the kilometre which gives the climb it's 'Super' prefix - which is where the pain comes. First up, it's primarily a gravel surface - save for this last 24% ramp in the picture. Two years ago, when Pogacar beat Roglic in the final TT to take the yellow jersey, the stage only tackled the usual climb. But today - as in 2019, when Dylan Teuns won - the race is using the extra steep ramp at the end.
Image credit: Getty Images
15:32
20KM TO GO: UAE DITCH TWO RIDERS AS GAP COMES DOWN TO TWO MINUTES
Marc Hirschi and Mikkel Bjerg have been spat out of the main pack after their efforts. I think Vegard Stake Laengen has also popped after his cameo in the breakaway. The gap is down to two minutes now for the seven leaders as Arkea, Cofidis, Movistar and Ineos Grenadiers also edge forward and start to crowd things out on the front of the pack.