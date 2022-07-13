Mathieu van der Poel’s dismal Tour de France is over after the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider withdrew.

Van der Poel made an appearance in the breakaway on Stage 11 but was dropped on the Lacets de Montvernier climb with 100km remaining.

The Dutchman has hardly been spotted since briefly topping the timesheets on the Stage 1 time trial in Copenhagen.

In truth, his departure is not surprising given his recent exploits at the Giro d’Italia.

The Dutch star dropped a series of madcap solo bids for glory but despite winning plaudits for his aggressive riding, only left the race with a solitary stage win.

