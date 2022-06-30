Chris Froome is relishing the atmosphere of the Tour de France as he looks to compete for stage wins.

The British cyclist has been in good form, as are the rest of the Israel – Premier Tech team, and the hope is that form carries on at the Grand Tour.

There were thousands at the Copenhagen Tivoli theme park during the team presentations, and many more fans are expected to make their presence known to support their teams.

“The energy here in Copenhagen has just been incredible," Froome told Eurosport.

"I’ve been to ten Tour de Frances, this is my tenth Grand Depart and I’ve never experienced an atmosphere quite like this atmosphere here in Copenhagen. So chapeau to everyone whose come out this evening and definitely looking forward to the few weeks of racing we’ve got coming up ahead.”

When asked about what his dream scenario for this tour would be, the 37-year-old said that he was unsure simply because he doesn’t know what his limit will be.

“It's a bit of an unknown for me really because I haven’t really been able to test myself recently. I had to pull out of the Dauphine with a bit of sickness. So I am really coming in here unknown.”

However, the uncertainty isn’t stopping Froome from making sure he gives it his all.

“I am going to take it each day at a time, give it absolutely 100% and for sure be on the lookout for any opportunities to take along the way.”

Froome’s teammates include Canadian Michael Woods, and Danish Jakob Fuglsang, and the four-time Tour de France winner wants them to use his experience to their advantage.

“I would love to be up there in the mountains with them. Obviously, we’ve got a tough week of racing before we get there but both Mike and Jakob are in fantastic shape and will be looking to go on the hunt for as many stage wins as possible.”

The team is racing in their new special edition kits branded with the team’s latest initiative called ‘Field of Dreams’.

The ‘Field of Dreams’ campaign was created to support cycling infrastructure in Rwanda, and the rest of Africa.

Froome said: "Loving the new kit, and especially the project behind it. I think it’s a really important one, to develop cycling over in Africa and it’s an important one for the team.”

