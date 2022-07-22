Christophe Laporte has come a long way since being Nacer Bouhanni’s deputy at Cofidis. If the Frenchman saw off that particular battle at his former team, the closest he ever came to winning a stage on the Tour was finishing in the wheels of compatriot Arnaud Demare at Pau in Stage 18 in 2018. That was, until Friday’s stage to Cahors.

With Jumbo-Visma on cloud nine after Belgian superstar Wout van Aert helped Jonas Vingegaard all but secure both yellow and polka dots at Hautacam on Thursday, all eyes were on the green jersey as the peloton rampaged towards the finish of Stage 19 in the wake of a plucky three-man break.

Van Aert was on the nose of the pack with five kilometres remaining – and the 10-second gap held by Fred Wright, Jasper Stuyven and Alexis Gougeard would clearly evaporate once the Belgian danced up the ramp to secure his third win of a Tour that he has turned upside down and inside out.

But no. It quickly emerged that Van Aert was doing a job for one of the team’s best domestiques and most consistent performers of the season – a fast finisher in his own right who could just well end the host nation’s 38-stage wait for a win.

And didn’t Laporte play a blinder? Riding over to the trio under the flamme rouge before ticking into Stuyven’s slipstream ahead of his decisive kick to the line – out-sprinting, but most importantly, out-anticipating Jasper Philipsen and the other chasing riders behind.

His head in his hands in disbelief, Laporte crossed the line to secure his first ever Tour stage win in his eighth appearance – and a first for France in this year’s race. It couldn’t have happened to a more deserving rider.

‘Phenomenal!’ - Laporte ends French drought with shock Stage 19 win

“Out priority was keeping Jonas [Vingegaard] out of trouble during a stage which might have been very nervous. We rode on the front, as usual, and we had planned to go for the sprint at the end,” Laporte explained after the stage.

“Around 100km from the finish, Wout told me, ‘It’s yours. I’m going to look after Jonas until 3km and you can do the sprint.’ Everything went according to plan and, at 3km, they told me: ‘Go for it – you have carte blanche’. It couldn’t have gone any better.”

Laporte has been nothing short of sensational since what has proved to be a career-reinvigorating move from Cofidis this winter. Brought in to take the slack off Van Aert in the classics, Laporte showed early promise with a long 58km breakaway in his debut at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne.

It wasn’t long before the 29-year-old had something that always eluded him: a WorldTour win. In fact, it came in his second race in the opening stage of Paris-Nice at the end of an emphatic team display by Jumbo-Visma – with Laporte bringing home a famous one-two-three at Mantes-la-Ville.

'Something quite magnificent' - Laporte leads in Roglic and Van Aert as Jumbo dominate

But if his first WorldTour win was gifted to him by Van Aert and Primoz Roglic in the Race to the Sun, his first ever Tour win was pretty much all his doing. When Van Aert handed over the baton with a few kilometres to go, Laporte still had it all to do – but a combination of smart riding, confidence, strength and a keen nose all propelled the sport’s most improved rider to the line.

Such was the clinical nature of his attack, he even had time to look over his shoulder as the road flattened out to survey the devastation in his wake.

Christophe Laporte Image credit: Getty Images

Laporte’s move from Cofidis to Jumbo-Visma was met with mild derision by those who felt he was merely going to make up the numbers. But he was instrumental in helping Roglic to yellow at Paris-Nice before coming runner-up to teammate Van Aert at the E3 Saxo Bank Classic after a starring in a long 80km break.

Disappointment followed when he missed out to Biniam Girmay at Gent-Wevelgem – but it had nevertheless became clear that here was a rider not simply carrying out domestique chores, but competing for wins, even in races where he was the team’s Plan B.

The Criterium du Dauphine saw Laporte take more of a back-seat support role as Roglic and Vingegaard secured another famous one-two for Jumbo-Visma. Logic dictated that Laporte would get the nod to ride in support of those same two riders at the Tour.

And it didn’t take long before Laporte justified his selection. With the race hitting French soil after three runner-up spots for Van Aert in Denmark, he acted as the battering ram as Jumbo-Visma recreated their Paris-Nice antics on the Cote de Cap Blanc-Nez with an uphill TT that blew apart the peloton and propelled Van Aert up the road towards a stage win and the yellow jersey.

‘Deadly demonstration’ – Van Aert conquers Stage 4 after Jumbo-Visma blow race apart

Like Van Aert, Laporte played a huge role one day later in saving the day for Roglic and Vingegaard on an otherwise calamitous stage over the cobbles to Arenberg. And the consummate team player has been there ever since – fetching bottles, chasing down moves, pulling on climbs, protecting his leaders at every opportunity, teeing up Van Aert for the intermediate sprint points that, let’s be honest, he really didn’t need…

A Van Aert win in Cahors would have been a fitting return for a rider who put the final nail in rival Tadej Pogacar’s coffin on the climb to Hautacam. But Laporte’s shock win was all the more refreshing – proof, if any was needed, that his arrival this winter was perhaps the shrewdest piece of business by any team in the WorldTour.

Laporte was stagnating at Cofidis – picking up wins in smaller races but not fulfilling his potential as a teammate or as an individual. It was not surprising: working for Guillaume Martin is not quite the same as working for the likes of Van Aert, Roglic and Vingegaard. Being around the best has brought out the best in Laporte – and his upward trajectory has been one of the most satisfying subplots of the season.

Jumbo-Visma teammates Christophe Laporte and Wout van Aert celebrate the Frenchman's win in Stage 19 of the Tour de France 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

“My move to Jumbo contributed to this win one-hundred per cent,” Laporte confirmed after what he described as "the best day" of his career. “It’s the result of so much hard work. The last two months I spent six weeks at altitude and raced the Dauphine. It was a huge preparation, far from home.

“In this team nothing is left to chance – that includes training, nutrition, equipment… And all the riders are very good – they are world class. It’s thanks to them all that I am here – my form is better than it has ever been before.”

With the host nation lacking time triallists or sprinters, time was running out for the French stage drought to end. The uphill ramp into Cahors represented the only viable occasions but it still needed a combination of dog work from Van Aert and Laporte grabbing the opportunity with both hands.

But great teamwork is what Jumbo-Visma have in abundance this year – and after winning pretty much everything on the Tour, they have now won over French fans by giving them the victory they so desperately needed.

From in-fighting with Nacer Bouhanni to riding for a team on the cusp of winning yellow, green and polka dots on the Tour – and picking up a stage win in the process: Christophe Laporte sure has come a long way this season.

