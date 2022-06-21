Jumbo-Visma look to be one of the teams to beat at the Tour de France after confirming Primoz Roglic, Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert in their line-up.

Slovenian Roglic will be looking to win his fourth Grand Tour - he has won the Vuelta a Espana three times - having pulled out of last year’s Tour de France following a crash on stage three.

His best result is second in 2020 and he will be looking to be the man to overhaul Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), with Vingegaard also a realistic contender having finished as runner-up to the yellow jersey winner last year.

Van Aert, a six-time stage winner, may see himself as one of the favourites for the green jersey, which was claimed by Britain’s Mark Cavendish last year.

Backing up for the Dutch-based team will be Sepp Kuss, Steven Kruijswijk, Christophe Laporte, Tiesj Benoot and Nathan Van Hooydonck.

“We have several ambitions, so we have chosen riders who are the best at different terrains”, said the team’s director, Merijn Zeeman.

"We have to guide our leaders safely through the first hectic week but also be able to make it difficult for the other Tour favourites in the mountains.

“Wout also deserves sufficient support in his hunt for stage victories and the green jersey. This squad is fit and, in our view, capable of pursuing our ambitions in the best way possible.”

The Tour de France begins with the Grand Depart in Copenhagen on July 1 and concludes in Paris on July 24.

