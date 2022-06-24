Britain's Simon Yates has been left out of the BikeExchange-Jayco team for the Tour de France.

The reason is believed to relate to Yates' knee injury that he suffered at the Giro d'Italia back in May, and that ultimately forced him out of that race

Yates is now expected to ride the Vuelta a Espana instead following a longer period of recovery, according to Cycling Weekly.

With Simon's twin brother Adam - part of the INEOS Grenadiers team - withdrawing from the Tour de Suisse with Covid-19, it's not been a good few days for the Yateses and it could mean they both end up missing the Tour.

In Simon Yates' absence, the BikeExchange-Jayco lineup will be: Dylan Groenewegen, Luka Mezgec, Michael Matthews, Luke Durbidge, Chris Juul-Jensen, Jack Bauer, Nick Schultz and Amund Grøndahl Jansen.

With Groenewegen and Matthews in their ranks, the Australian outfit will likely be primarily targeting sprint wins during the gruelling 21-stage event.

Elaborating on his team's composition for the 109th edition of the Tour, team manager Matt White said: "This is an experienced group to be taking to what is always a beautiful, yet stressful block of racing.

"We have a team of guys who can win stages and be very competitive across the three weeks over various terrains.

"There is one thing for sure; this group will put their hearts and souls into our daily plans and objectives from day one in Copenhagen, until we cross that finish line in Paris."

Groenewegen added that he was glad to have a posse of older heads in the team as he contends for the green jersey.

“I hope there is not too much wind so it can finish with a sprint," he said.

"The sprints at the Tour are always hectic, not only with all the sprinters but there’s always general classification riders trying to stay at the front too for the time, so it’s always busy in the bunch and this makes it different to other races.

"Having these experienced riders around me in the finals will be important during the whole Tour.”

