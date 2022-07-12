Tadej Pogacar’s three-peat hopes at the Tour de France have suffered another blow after a second team-mate left the race following a positive Covid test.

The Slovenian now has just five team-mates to marshal him through the final two weeks after George Bennett’s exit followed that of Vegard Stake Laengen’s last week.

“On Monday night George displayed some symptoms and per our protocol he was tested for Covid-19 and returned a positive result,” read a statement from UAE on social media.

“Therefore he will not start today.”

And in a further twist, Rafal Majka has also tested positive but with a low enough viral load to continue racing. UAE have insisted that the team have been careful, but it will inevitably raise fears about whether Pogacar can avoid the virus.

Pogacar can at least take solace that both of his Tour victories have seen him isolated for long spells – but with Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma both holding multiple GC cards, the 23-year-old is in for an extra stressful fortnight.

Pogacar leads the general classification by 39 seconds after Monday’s rest day.

