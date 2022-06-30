Team Bahrain Victorious have had their hotel searched by police on the eve of the Tour de France, just days after staff and riders’ homes were searched by authorities.

The raid took place at 05:30 on Thursday morning in Copenhagen after a request made by French prosecutors, said the team in a statement, and comes just a day before the start of the 109th edition Tour de France.

“Following the police search into some staff and riders’ homes on Monday, the Team Bahrain Victorious hotel was searched by Danish Police at the request of the French prosecutors this morning at 5:30 am,” read a statement from the team

“The officers searched all team vehicles, staff and riders’ rooms. The team fully cooperated with all the officers’ requests, and the search was completed within two hours. No items were seized from the team.

“Following the police search, the team is now looking forward to focusing on the world’s biggest and best cycling race, Tour de France.”

The search comes just a day after Bahrain Victorious boss Vladimir Miholjevic said that they were talking to their legal team after previous raids at staff and riders’ homes

“The searches passed well. Everything was said in our press release and we’re here more confident than ever," he said.

"It’s really difficult to say what to expect. We’d like to know why they are doing this.

"We’re sleeping like babies and working like horses. We’re showing everything through our results and we are 100 per cent transparent.

"Someone who is interested to see how we are working can join our team for a period of time and maybe these people will understand the effort that staff and riders are putting in their jobs to achieve their results.

"Europol didn’t say what they were looking for.

"They just came, with warrants, and actually the reasons in the warrant are really funny. This we can’t tell you because we are still talking to our legal team on how to put that out.

"But you will see. It is extremely funny.”

