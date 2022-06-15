Tom Pidcock is looking to compete at the Tour de France for the first time with the Ineos Grenadiers.

Currently, Pidcock is in Switzerland, competing in the Tour de Suisse, marking his comeback at a first stage race since the early spring where he was forced to miss out due to an unspecified stubborn stomach issue.

“My liver is not processing things very well. It just takes time to heal,” he had said after completing Gent-Wevelgem in March

“In the past when I was younger, it hit me quite hard. I did a blood and urine test, it was high-fat content. To be honest, I don’t know the details. It’s not normal, but we do what we can to fix it.”

Pidcock is now attempting to put those issues behind him, as he eyes the oldest and most prestigious Grand Tour, which will start in Copenhagen, Denmark on July 1st, and is set to finish with the final stage at Champs-Elysees in Paris twenty-four days later.

The men’s race will be followed by the very first edition of the Tour de France Femmes.

“The official selection still needs to be made, so until that’s done nothing is certain, but of course, I want to be [chosen for the Tour de France],” he told VeloNews during the Tour de Suisse.

Should he be chosen, it would be his debut at the event.

Ineos Grenadiers will have Adam Yates and Dani Martinez as the general classification leaders, with Filippo Ganna looking to get onto the team after a trial in Denmark.

All other spots are up for grabs and will be revealed after the Tour de Suisse has wrapped up.

Pidcock’s form from the Swiss Tour will be taken into high consideration as the Tour de France inches closer, and his abilities, along with his physical health, will be closely watched as Ineos look to complete their team.

Ineos have found great success in recent times at the Tour de France with British riders.

With the team launching in 2010, Bradley Wiggins won the 2012 edition, making him the first British winner in history.

He was followed up by Chris Froome a year later, who also won the 2015, 2016, and 2017 editions with the team.

