Geraint Thomas has revealed his Ineos Grenadiers team didn’t share the same level of “belief” that he had before this year’s Tour de France.

The 36-year-old won the Tour de Suisse in the build-up to the Tour in June and entered the race without being cited as team leader, with compatriot Adam Yates and Dani Martinez getting the nod.

With three stages remaining , Thomas is over 12 minutes ahead of Yates in the general classification, with Martinez down in 29th. Only Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visam) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) have bettered Thomas during their intense battle for the yellow jersey.

Asked if Ineos had the same belief as he did prior to this year’s Tour, Thomas answered: “I don’t think so.

“From the negotiations with the contract, it’s just how it was,” he said. “It’s all talk about the younger generation now.

“They obviously do believe that I can still be good and that I can still contribute to the team but Egan [Bernal] is the leader and he crashed. Then it’s Dani and Yates, and I was the leadout man in Suisse.”

Since winning the Tour in 2018 and finishing second a year later to team-mate Bernal, Thomas has had a difficult two seasons on the bike.

He crashed out of the 2020 Giro d’Italia, where he fractured his pelvis, was involved in accidents at last year’s Tour de France during the first week and crashed in the men’s road race at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Thomas, who is third in the General Classification, admits he had more motivation coming into this year due to his lack of success.

“I always believed,” added Thomas. “Not many other people did, to be honest. It was a super-hard end to the year [in 2021] for a couple of different reasons, but I always believed that I still had the legs to do something.

“With these two [Vingegaard and Pogacar] in front of me, there’s not a lot that I could have done about that, but it was nice to be best of the rest.

“That’s fine. It just gave me a bit more impetus and I’ve changed my training a bit this year. I’ve got a new coach and that’s given me a new lease of life. I have a slightly different diet too, eating more on the bike.”

