Stage 10 from Morzine Les Portes du Soleil to Megeve features a 21km climb to the finish, where there could be a shake up in the General Classification before reaching the high altitude mountains on the following days.

Pogacar holds a lead of 39 seconds over Jumbo-Visma’s Jones Vingegaard with the Ineos Grenadiers pair of Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates 1’17” and 1’25” behind the yellow jersey.

With an uphill finish, Pogacar has a chance to win his third stage of this year’s Tour de France.

How can I watch the Tour de France on TV and livestream?

Each and every stage will be broadcast from the start line to the finish on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui and featuring regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd.

Bradley Wiggins will be doing his thing on the back of a motorbike, while the 2012 victor also returns with his critically acclaimed podcast, The Bradley Wiggins Show by Eurosport . Hannah Walker and Bernie Eisel will be on site speaking to the people that matter.

For the first time, cycling will be introduced to our Cube studio for coverage of the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes. A raft of new innovations awaits, including augmented reality analysis tools and unique virtual backdrops that will enhance the viewing experience even further.

An inclinometer feature will be introduced, a 3D representation bringing to life the gradients faced by the peloton. New technologies within the Cube environment will also showcase some of the finer, tactical nuances of the sport such as echelons and time trial setup.

When is Stage 10?

Tune in from 12:15-17:15 BST on Tuesday July 12 to watch Stage 10 of the Tour de France. Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

Stage 10 profile and route map

Tour de France: Stage 10 profile Image credit: Eurosport

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

