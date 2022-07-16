There was real drama earlier on in the day's racing too as Caleb Ewan and the entire Lotto-Soudal team crashed at a seemingly innocuous corner. Fortunately, the Australian and his team-mates were able to continue.

Ad

The peloton came in as one, Wout van Aert adding a few points to his commanding lead in the sprints competition and no-one was prepared to threaten Jonas Vingegaard's (Jumbo-Visma) commanding lead of 2'22" in the general classification.

Tour de France Opinion: 'No luck at all' - The sad state of Ewan and Lotto-Soudal after Tour crash 14 HOURS AGO

Stage 14 represents a breakaway-friendly day over the peaks of the Massif Central featuring four Cat. 3 tests ahead of the final Cat. 2 rise towards the airfield at Mende.

It was here, on the Cote de la Croix Neuve (or Montee Jalabert, to use its nickname), where Steve Cummings pickpocketed French duo Romain Bardet and Thibaut Pinot back in 2015 for a memorable win for MTN-Qhubeka on Mandela Day.

An average gradient of over 10% will make this an important day for the GC contenders, too.

'Oh no!' - Watch as Ewan and entire Lotto-Soudal team crash at corner

HOW CAN I WATCH THE TOUR DE FRANCE ON TV AND LIVESTREAM?

Each and every stage will be broadcast from the start line to the finish on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui and featuring regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd.

WHEN IS STAGE 14?

Tune in from 11:00-16:45 BST on Saturday July 16 to watch Stage 14 of the Tour de France. Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

STAGE 14 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

Tour de France 2022 – Stage 14 route profile Image credit: Eurosport

A breakaway-friendly day over the peaks of the Massif Central features four Cat. 3 tests ahead of the final Cat. 2 rise towards the airfield at Mende.

It was here, on the Cote de la Croix Neuve (or Montee Jalabert, to use its nickname), where Steve Cummings pickpocked French duo Romain Bardet and Thibaut Pinot back in 2015 for a memorable win for MTN-Qhubeka on Mandela Day.

An average gradient of over 10% will make this an important day for the GC contenders, too.

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France 'Hammer blow' - Reaction to shock crash and 'excruciating pain' for Ewan at Tour 14 HOURS AGO