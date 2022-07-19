The final week of Tour de France action kicks off in what could be a frantic dash with the chances dwindling to challenge Jonas Vingeggard.

After Monday's rest day, Stage 16 gets the final week going on Tuesday with a 178.5km ride to Foix from Carcassone.

This is the last heave for the remaining riders who are yet to fall by the wayside, and the leaders will battle it out for the Grand Tour.

With tougher climbs to come this week, Stage 16 might be a chance to take it easy despite four categorised climbs split into pairs at the start and finish.

Yellow jersey rider Jonas Vingegaard is on the cusp of a famous win but Stage 15 saw the exit of Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruikswijk, and it is yet to be seen if he suffered serious injuries from his crash with Tiesj Benoot.

Last year's champion Tadej Pogacar will be lurking ready to exploit any weaknesses offered but, with plenty of potential action in store, it remains to be seen who will clinch the yellow jersey when the week is over and the peloton heads for Paris.

How can I watch the Tour de France on TV and livestream?

Each and every stage will be broadcast from the start line to the finish on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui and featuring regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd.

Bradley Wiggins will be doing his thing on the back of a motorbike, while the 2012 victor also returns with his critically acclaimed podcast, The Bradley Wiggins Show by Eurosport . Hannah Walker and Bernie Eisel will be on site speaking to the people that matter.

For the first time, cycling will be introduced to our Cube studio for coverage of the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes. A raft of new innovations awaits, including augmented reality analysis tools and unique virtual backdrops that will enhance the viewing experience even further.

An inclinometer feature will be introduced, a 3D representation bringing to life the gradients faced by the peloton. New technologies within the Cube environment will also showcase some of the finer, tactical nuances of the sport such as echelons and time trial setup.

When is Stage 16?

Tune in from 11:45-17:35 BST on Tuesday July 19 to watch Stage 16 of the Tour de France. Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

Stage 16 profile and route map

Tour de France Stage 16 Image credit: Eurosport

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

