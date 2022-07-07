Puncheurs assemble!

Stage 6 of the Tour de France offers up a variety of challenges as the pack wend their way slowly south into France - and towards the first mountain stages of the 2022 edition.

At 220km, the parcours from Binche to Longwy represents the longest stage of the Tour, and will test the riders' legs all the way as they pedal through the Ardennes, before hitting two short climbs at the finale.

The first is the brutal Cote de Pulventeux - 800m at an average gradient of 12.5% - and then the Cote des Religeuses which takes the riders up to the finish.

Of Thursday's stage, Eurosport's Robbie McEwen says: "A lumpy stage. Another good one for a breakaway.

"There will be so many riders and teams licking their wounds, they’ll be happy for a non-threatening break to go up the road and fight the day out."

HOW CAN I WATCH THE TOUR DE FRANCE ON TV AND LIVE STREAM?

WHEN IS STAGE 6?

Tune in from 12:15 - 17:05 on Thursday July 7 to watch Stage 6 of the Tour de France.

STAGE 6 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

Tour de France 2022 – Stage 6 route profile Image credit: Eurosport

- - -

