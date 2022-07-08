After bridges, cobbles and anything else you can throw at the peloton, we head into the mountains.

A lumpy 176.3km course with two Cat. 3 climbs eventually gives way to the first summit finish of this year's race and one for the climbers to shine.

After claiming yellow on Stage 6 , Tadej Pogacar will be looking to tighten his grip on the race as he eyes a third title in a row, but will of course have his work cut out with his GC rivals also with their eyes on victory.

The Slovenian will need no reminding of the powers of La Planche des Belles Filles. It was here in 2020, on the final competitive stage, that he soared into yellow at the expense of compatriot Primoz Roglic. Can we expect more drama this time around?

WHEN IS STAGE 7?

STAGE 7 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

