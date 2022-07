Cycling

Tour de France 2022: 'I was in tears' - Mark Cavendish on seeing Yves Lampaert win stage at race

We were given a real treat at Eurosport/Discovery HQ as Mark Cavendish joined the gang in the studio to give some thoughts on the Tour de France. He explained why he was so emotional watching team-mates Yves Lampaert win a stage. Stream the 2022 Tour de France and the rest of the cycling season live and on demand on discovery+

00:01:14, 2 hours ago