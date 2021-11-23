Egan Bernal has reiterated his intention to compete for the title at the 2022 Tour de France.
The Ineos Grenadiers rider secured the 2019 Grand Tour before the coronavirus cut a swath through competitive cycling events the following year, and he struggled with a back injury in 2020’s edition before retiring.
In 2021 he instead competed and won the 2021 Giro d’Italia in May, but has since said that he wishes to compete in France next year.
Ineos enjoyed a podium spot with Ecuadorian rider Richard Carapaz as UAE Team Emirates won the GC with Tadej Pogacar. They will hope the Colombian rider can challenge the Slovenian’s dominance.
Speaking to Mundo Ciclístico Magazine, Bernal confirmed his intentions.
“The answer is yes. It is clear that we are going to focus all our preparation and efforts thinking about competing in the Tour de France next year,” Bernal stated.
“It is time to return to the path that we took in 2019 and from which we have separated a little.”
The 24-year-old was optimistic but still a little circumspect over his back injury.
“I think I have fully recovered, but nevertheless we have been monitoring the evolution through physiotherapy sessions, strengthening in the gym, and I’m hoping to start the cycling year and continue without anything that could affect my performance on the bike,” he said.
