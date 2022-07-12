Stage 10 at the 2022 Tour de France was halted after protestors let off flares and attempted to block the road.

TV pictures showed activists lining the road as lone leader Alberto Bettiol (EF Education–EasyPost) was forced to take evasive action with 36km remaining on the run from Morzine Les Portes du Soleil to Megeve.

The protesters were sat on the road, some chained together, and engulfed in pink smoke.

The race was neutralised so the offenders could be cleared. Bettiol had around 30 seconds on the chasers when the race was stopped, with the peloton at 7'30".

After a break of 15 minutes, the race eventually restarted with the pre-incident time gaps restored.

Environmental activists Derniere Renovation have claimed responsibility for the protests.

Protests at 2022 Tour de France Image credit: Getty Images

