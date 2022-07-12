Stage 10 at the 2022 Tour de France was halted after protestors let off flares and attempted to block the road.
TV pictures showed activists lining the road as lone leader Alberto Bettiol (EF Education–EasyPost) was forced to take evasive action with 36km remaining on the run from Morzine Les Portes du Soleil to Megeve.
Ad
The protesters were sat on the road, some chained together, and engulfed in pink smoke.
Tour de France
'Not nice' - Bettiol weaves through flare smoke as protesters block road
The race was neutralised so the offenders could be cleared. Bettiol had around 30 seconds on the chasers when the race was stopped, with the peloton at 7'30".
After a break of 15 minutes, the race eventually restarted with the pre-incident time gaps restored.
Environmental activists Derniere Renovation have claimed responsibility for the protests.
- ‘Could change race entirely’ – Wiggins fears for Pogacar amid Covid crisis
- 'He's not part of our project' - Cavendish set to leave Quick-Step
Protests at 2022 Tour de France
Image credit: Getty Images
- - -
Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.
Tour de France
'We have to take risks' - Cummings demands bravery in quest for Tour glory
Tour de France
‘Could change race entirely’ – Wiggins fears for Pogacar amid Covid crisis
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad