After a run-through of every stage in the 2022 Tour de France , and ahead of yellow, green and polka dot jersey guides, our preview series continues with a look at all 22 teams featuring in the 109th edition of the race, which gets under way in Copenhagen this Friday.

We name all eight riders selected for each team, while discussing their stand-out stars, racing styles, targets for the next month, and memorable Tour moments from past races – while also asking the burning question of what French food they are most like.

Ad

Tour de France ‘It won’t get better than this’ – Jakobsen on horror crash return and Tour bow AN HOUR AGO

AG2R CITROEN

Geoffrey Bouchard

Mikael Cherel

Benoit Cosnefroy

Stan Dewulf

Bob Jungels

Oliver Naesen

Ben O’Connor

Aurelien Paret-Peintre

Star Rider: Ben O’Connor

Memorable Moment: The Bardet years were fruitful but nothing beats Christophe Riblon’s stirring win on Alpe d’Huez in the centenary Tour of 2013 – although Jean-Christophe Peraud’s runner-up spot in 2014 comes close, ditto O’Connor’s win last year at Tignes and the, er, Rinaldo Nocentini glory years.

Racing Style: Attacking

Tour Goals: A stage win and another top five for the Australian O’Connor. Breakaways for Cosnefroy, Bouchard and Paret-Peintre. Something, anything, from Jungels.

If they were a French food: Oeufs mayonnaise, an inexplicable bistro classic; looks bland but actually tastes quite nice.

Ben O'Connor vince la terza tappa della Volta a Catalunya 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

ALPECIN-DECEUNINCK

Mathieu van der Poel

Silvan Dillier

Michael Gogl

Alexander Kreiger

Jasper Philipsen

Edward Planckaert

Kristian Sbaragli

Guillaume van Keirsbulck

Star Rider: Mathieu van der Poel

Memorable Moment: Van der Poel going into yellow at Mur-de-Bretagne in Stage 2 last year to achieve something that always eluded his grandfather, Raymond Poulidor, the so-called ‘Eternal Second’.

Racing Style: Front foot, kitchen sink, all-out attacking. Perhaps even more than usual as the team looks to get new co-sponsor Deceuninck some TV time after swapping with Fenix mid-way through the season.

Tour Goals: Stage wins and an early yellow jersey for Dutchman Van der Poel, who insists the green jersey is not a target. Also sprint scalps for Jasper Philipsen, who has the nod over compatriot Tim Merlier.

French Food: Salade niçoise – looked a bit lightweight when they came onto the scene, but have proved to be more than more than a hunk of tuna on a bed of leaves.

ASTANA QAZAQSTAN

Alexey Lutsenko

Andrey Zeits

Dmitriy Gruzdev

Fabio Felline

Simone Velasco

Samuele Battistella

Gianni Moscon

Joe Dombrowski

Star Rider: Alexey Lutsenko. Unless Gianni Moscon comes out of his post-Ineos hibernation.

Memorable Moment: Alberto Contador winning his epic duel with Andy Schleck in the 2010 Tour. Shame it all ended in tears with the clenbuterol affair and that infamous tainted steak…

Racing Style: Hit but mainly miss (the team has just two wins all season)

Tour Goals: Wind back the years and be competitive again – although, judging by the selection, they’re going to be relying a lot on the mercurial talents of Lutsenko and Moscon, who is yet to finish higher than 20th in the baby blue of Astana and has DNF’ed six times this season.

French Food: Foie gras – should really be banned but can, on special occasions and when nobody’s watching, taste delicious.

BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS

Damiano Caruso

Kamil Gradek

Jack Haig

Matej Mohoric

Luis Leon Sanchez

Dylan Teuns

Jan Tratnik

Fred Wright

Star Rider: Matej Mohoric, the human Swiss army knife who goes down faster than [insert punchline]

Memorable Moment: Mohoric’s sublime brace of wins last year – two solo triumphs of the highest order, albeit the second celebrated in a slightly crass manner (an Armstrong-esque lips-zipped gesture two days after the team’s hotel and bus were raided on the suspicion of doping).

Racing Style: Attack as the best form of defence, usually with Jan Tratnik as the battering ram.

Tour Goals: A top five finish for Jack Haig, top 10 for Damiano Caruso, and stage wins for Mohoric and Dylan Teuns. All or none of which could happen.

French Food: Cassoulet – big, rich, hearty, goes well with the wind

BORA-HANSGROHE

Aleksandr Vlasov

Lennard Kamna

Patrick Konrad

Marco Haller

Felix Grossschartner

Nils Politt

Max Schachmann

Danny Van Poppel

Star Rider: Aleksandr Vlasov – the Russian whippet has notched things up a level since joining the German team from Astana

Memorable Moment: Peter Sagan’s victory in Longwy in Stage 3 in 2017 (ahead of Michael Matthews, Dan Martin and Greg van Avermaet) was a bit special. Shame he was given the boot a day later after knocking Mark Cavendish into the barriers at Vittel…

Racing Style: Now that they have a Grand Tour win under their belt, who knows how Bora will ride. They have multiple cards to play so it should be interesting – provided they don’t play solitaire.

Tour Goals: Vlasov will have high hopes to make the podium while Bennett will be looking to get his revenge after being shown the door by Quick-Step. Kamna could easily target the polka dot jersey while German champion Politt will hope for a stage win, perhaps on the cobbles.

French Food: Choucroute garnie – sauerkraut with sausages, salt pork, potatoes and juniper berries.

B&B HOTELS-KTM

Franck Bonnamour

Cyril Barthe

Alexis Gougeard

Jeremy Lecroq

Cyril Lemoine

Luca Mozzato

Pierre Rolland

Sebastian Schonberger

Star Rider: Pierre Rolland

Memorable Moment: A toss up between one of old boy Bryan Coquard’s many top 10s and Pierre Rolland’s litany fruitless but joyful attacks.

Racing Style: Sending men up the road in the breakaways and also the counter-attacks.

Tour Goals: ATTAQUE DE PIERRE ROLLAND!! A stage win for veteran the Frenchman a decade after his last. But more realistically, Bonnamour to build on his fantastic debut last year, when he took four top 10 finishes from breakaways.

French Food: Galette complète with a cup of cider – homage to the team’s Breton roots.

COFIDIS

Bryan Coquard

Ion Izagirre

Simon Geschke

Victor Lafay

Guillaume Martin

Anthony Perez

Benjamon Thomas

Max Walscheid

Star Rider: Guillaume Martin, the philosophising cyclist in perpetual struggle with the fringes of the top 10 while searching for that elusive Grand Tour stage win.

Memorable Moment: One year after the Cofidis scandal of 2007 (when the entire team – including a fresh-faced Bradley Wiggins – withdrew following Cristian Moreni’s failed dope test) the team posted their best ever Tour with stage victories from Samuel Dumoulin and Sylvain Chavanel.

Racing Style: A bit all over the place, to be honest – or yo-yoing, in the case of their whimsical leader, Martin

Tour Goals: Maiden Tour stage wins for both Martin and sprinter Coquard remain the biggest targets. Lafay, Perez, Thomas and Geschke with free roles in the hills and on breakaway days. Could be fun.

French Food: Bœuf bourguignon and a glass of Côtes de Rhônes – meaty, and a nice reflection of their new jerseys.

EF EDUCATION-EASY POST - TBC

Rigoberto Uran

Ruben Guerreiro

Alberto Bettiol

Stefan Bissegger

Magnus Cort

Neilson Powless

Jonas Rutsch

Star Rider: Rigoberto Uran, three times a Grand Tour runner-up but no less smiley for it

Memorable Moment: Uran’s photo-finish win over Warren Barguil in Stage 9 of the 2017 Tour back in the Cannondale-Drapac days, after the Colombian had to make light of a rear derailleur issue near the finish in Chambery.

Racing Style: Disrupting and destructive – a bit like their limited edition jerseys

Tour Goals: A fifth top 10 for the veteran Uran; a tilt at the polka dot jersey for Portugal’s Guerriero; a TT win for Switzerland’s Bisseger and a breakaway win for the moustachioed Dane, Cort.

French Food: Fondue savoyarde – a bit of everything thrown into the melting pot.

GROUPAMA-FDJ

Antoine Duchesne

Valentin Madouas

Olivier Le Gac

Michael Storer

Kevin Geniets

David Gaudu

Thibaut Pinot

Stefan Kung

Star Rider: Thibaut Pinot – despite David Gaudu’s hand going up at the front of the class

Memorable Moment: Pinot’s win on the Tourmalet ahead of the yellow jersey Julian Alaphilippe in 2019 was special but perhaps not as significant as his race-saving win on Alpe d’Huez on the penultimate day of the 2015 edition.

Racing Style: Attacking while an impassioned manager shouts down the earpiece evoking familial pride and honour to thou country etc.

Tour Goals: Experience dictates that Pinot is the leader but there may be more chance of joy from his compatriot Gaudu and the baby-faced assassin Storer, both of whom could target polka dots and a stage win. No sprinter on board gives Marc Madiot’s men more freedom to express themselves; Kung will relish the cobbles.

French Food: Escargots – you don’t get much more French than this. And often – when nursing an ill Pinot up a mountain pass, for instance – they don't ride much quicker...

Thibaut Pinot Image credit: Getty Images

INEOS GRENADIERS

Jonathan Castroviejo

Filippo Ganna

Daniel Martinez

Thomas Pidcock

Luke Rowe

Geraint Thomas

Dylan van Baarle

Adam Yates

Star Rider: Geraint Thomas (yes, it’s 2018 all over again)

Memorable Moment: So many to savour – including Chris Froome on Mont Ventoux and Thomas on Alpe d’Huez – but Michal Kwiatkowski crossing the line in La Roche-sur-Foron arm in arm with team-mate Richard Carapaz in 2020 showed another side of the previously all-dominating team.

Racing Style: Formerly stifling, now quite free flowing – although could be rather rudderless this July despite a quasi leadership trident of Thomas-Martinez-Yates. The injury to Egan Bernal means Sir Dave Brailsford is hoping a more classics-oriented squad can do the business in France.

Tour Goals: Debutant Ganna to replicate his Giro curtain-raiser two years ago by winning yellow on the opening day; Pidcock to show what he’s capable of on the centre-stage; a podium finish for Welsh veteran Thomas or his co-leader Martinez; Yates to win a stage. Spreading themselves thin, perhaps.

French Food: Quiche Lorraine – combining bacon and eggs, the most British of French cuisine.

Geraint Thomas wins the Tour de Suisse in preparation for this years Tour de France. Image credit: Getty Images

INTERMARCHE-WANTY-GOBERT MATERIEUX

Alexander Kristoff

Kobe Goossens

Sven Erik Bystrom

Louis Meintjes

Andrea Pasqualon

Adrien Petit

Taco van der Hoorn

Georg Zimmermann

Star Rider: Alexander Kristoff? Louis Meintjes? It’s fair to say, this isn’t the same Intermarche as the Giro…

Memorable Moment: One of the many doomed breakaways from the likes of Xavier Meurisse, Yoann Offredo or Guillaume Van Keirsbulck back in the day. Or that time alumnus Guillaume Martin almost broke the top 10.

Racing Style: Get a man in every break and let’s take it from there.

Tour Goals: Getting a man in every break and taking it from there. That man is likely to be Van der Hoorn. Or Petit for the cobbles. Although it could end up being a wild Goossens chase. A top 10 for little Louis Meintjes on the sly, perhaps? Quinten Hermans would have added more focus but the departing Belgian wasn't selected.

French Food: Given they’re sponsored by a supermarket, the team are spoiled for choice. How about fish stew, or bouillabaisse? This one could go either way…

ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH

Chris Froome

Hugo Houle

Michael Woods

Simon Clarke

Omer Goldstein

Jakob Fuglsang

Darly Impey

Krists Neilands

Star Rider: Michael Woods. Or Jakob Fuglsang. Or Chris Froome, were this five years ago.

Memorable Moment: Trick question, surely?

Racing Style: Racing style? You have to be kidding. Although they’ll certainly look good in their new funky blue kit, designed by social media influencer Stycle.

Tour Goals: Chris Froome to get through the whole thing – perhaps finishing one day in the top 10 – while supporting Woods’ bid to win a stage and take the polka dot jersey; Fuglsang to Zubeldia his way into the top 10. Impey to build on current form.

French Food: Pot-au-feu with mutton – one that’s been on the boil for quite some time. Given the advanced average age, perhaps followed up with some madeleines for a trip down memory lane.

JUMBO-VISMA

Wout van Aert

Primoz Roglic

Jonas Vingegaard

Steven Kruijswijk

Sepp Kuss

Tiesj Benoot

Christophe Laporte

Nathan Van Hooydonck

Star Rider: Primoz Roglic. Or Wout van Aert. Or Jonas Vingegaard.

Memorable Moment: Oscar Freire winning the green jersey back in the Rabobank days in 2008, as well as something something Michael Rasmussen something. Lars Boom winning on the wet cobbles in 2014 for Belkin has survived the test of time – although, since the new sponsor structure was set up, Wout van Aert’s Ventoux victory last year tops the pack.

Racing Style: Dedicated to delivering yellow but letting Van Aert occasionally off the leash – all done in a hideous mess of a jersey apparently inspired by Dutch Masters Rembrandt, Van Gogh and Vermeer.

Tour Goals: Primarily not getting Covid, and then ending the Pogacar hegemony and delivering Roglic to yellow, with Vingegaard also finishing on the podium in Paris. Stage wins for Van Aert and a tilt at the green jersey.

French Food: Croque monsieur – although Roglic (Monsieur craque, if you will) had it served with an egg on top in Stage 20 in 2020.

LOTTO SOUDAL

Caleb Ewan

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg

Frederik Frison

Florian Vermeersch

Brent Van Moer

Philippe Gilbert

Andreas Kron

Tim Wellens

Star Rider: Caleb Ewan

Memorable Moment: No one really remembers it because of Chris Froome’s running antics, but Thomas De Gendt’s win on Mont Ventoux (albeit only at Chalet Reynard) was more iconic than any of Caleb Ewan’s sprint wins.

Racing Style: A lot will depend on Ewan’s form but the Australian should have a dedicated sprint train of sorts.

Tour Goals: Ewan to turn his run of bad luck around with a couple of stage wins while Tim Wellens targets the breakaways. A farewell stage win for Philippe Gilbert on his last Tour? And a coming of age ride from Danish tyro Kron.

French Food: Andouiette – the infamous foul-smelling sausage made from tripe; always on the menu, although you’re not quite sure why.

MOVISTAR TEAM

Enric Mas

Carlos Verona

Imanol Erviti

Albert Torres

Gorka Izagirre

Matteo Jorgenson

Gregor Muhlberger

Nelson Oliveira

Star Rider: Enric Mas, successful if unspectacular

Memorable Moment: Forget Valverde, Quintana, Landa and the doomed trident – Movistar was once Banesto and the home of Spanish legends Pedro Delgado and Miguel Indurain. Between them, they have had more memorable moments than Marc Soler had tantrums while on the team.

Racing Style: All over the place, judging by two seasons on Netflix.

Tour Goals: Besides a stage win for the in-form Carlos Verona, they can’t surely hope for anything more than the third step on the podium for the consistent Mas.

French Food: Soufflé – looks good from afar but really just filled with hot air.

QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL

Yves Lampaert

Kasper Asgreen

Mattia Cattaneo

Florian Senechal

Andrea Bagioli

Mikkel Honore

Fabio Jakobsen

Michael Morkov

Star Rider: Fabio Jakobsen – although as a pure sprinter on a sprint-unfriendly Tour, he’ll have his work cut out.

Memorable Moment: Julian Alaphilippe’s extended run in yellow in the 2019 Tour was something the classics team could never dream of – and will never be able to replicate again. Especially if he's not selected.

Racing Style: Depends which way the wind blows. And which riders make it to Denmark: a positive Covid test for Tim Declercq on Tuesday saw French champion Florian Senechal drafted in as a late replacement.

Tour Goals: Some Denmark joy for one of the three Danish riders; Dutch debutant Jakobsen to show just why the new British champion and Tour stage record holder Mark Cavendish was left at home.

French Food: Sandwich jambon beurre. With world champion Alaphilippe ruled out and Cavendish not selected, this is quite a lacklustre line-up that certain lacks some big cheeses.

TEAM ARKEA SAMSIC

Nairo Quintana

Warren Barguil

Maxime Bouet

Amaury Capiot

Hugo Hofstetter

Matis Louvel

Connor Swift

Lukasz Owsian

Star Rider: Nairo Quintana

Memorable Moment: Nacer Bouhanni coming second behind Mark Cavendish in Stage 4 last year. Other than that, Warren Barguil’s top 10 in 2019. It’s hardly rich pickings.

Racing Style: Inconspicuous, even once they switched from white to red.

Tour Goals: Make themselves be seen. A first Grand Tour stage win in five years for Barguil and a return to the top 10 for Quintana. And why not a sprint win for the compact fastman Hofstetter?

French Food: Moules marinières – another Breton speciality although not to everyone’s liking, and one dodgy one could spark disaster.

TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO

Amund Grondahl Jansen

Nick Schultz

Jack Bauer

Chris Juul-Jensen

Luke Durbridge

Luka Mezgec

Michael Matthews

Dylan Groenewegen

Star Rider: Michael Matthews – although his star is on the wane...

Memorable Moment: Simon Yates’ solo win in Foix in 2019 – his second of the race. A hat-trick may have followed in Tignes had the stage not been cancelled when he was chasing lone leader Egan Bernal on the descent of the Iseran.

Racing Style: Bafflingly optimistic.

Tour Goals: Bringing three sprinters to a race with hardly any sprints gives you an idea of where their targets lie. Matthews and Groenewegen may struggle against superior opposition even with Mezgec in support.

French Food: To be fair, not much on the Jayco menu stands out so we’ll just order some Camembert, which could be rather baked come the mountains.

TEAM DSM

John Degenkolb

Romain Bardet

Alberto Dainese

Nils Eekhoff

Chris Hamilton

Andreas Leknessund

Martijn Tusveld

Kevin Vermaerke

Star Rider: Romain Bardet

Memorable Moment: Marcel Kittel’s wins were emphatic and numerous but the 2017 Tour saw Sunweb – as DSM were then known – take both the green jersey and polka dot jersey through Michael Matthews and Warren Barguil, the latter winning on Bastille Day and atop the Izoard.

Racing Style: Men up the road with an if-at-first-you-don’t-succeed vibe.

Tour Goals: Bardet says he’s only targeting stage wins – which seems to be echoed in the rather hum-drum team selection – but the Frenchman looked to be flying before getting ill at the Giro so who knows? Degenkolb will relish the cobbles stage and Dainese the sprints.

French Food: Crème brûlée – what with so many riders getting burned…

TOTALENERGIES

Peter Sagan

Maciej Bodnar

Mathieu Burgaudeau

Pierre Latour

Daniel Oss

Cristian Rodriguez

Anthony Turgis

Alexis Vuillermoz

Star Rider: Peter Sagan

Memorable Moment: Thomas Voeckler’s unexpected 10-day stint in yellow in the 2011 race back in the Europcar days was as good as it will ever get for Jean-Rene Bernaudeau’s team.

Racing Style: Put it this way – if they were a football team, they would be looking to pass it to star striker Sagan whenever possible. Thing is, the Slovakian has lost his golden touch...

Tour Goals: Proving they are more than a one-man team – albeit in the hope that the one man in question shrugs off his latest brush with Covid and delivers a win following his recent return to form at the Tour de Suisse.

French Food: Croissants and baguettes – what you’d expect from a team formerly sponsored by Brioches La Boulangere.

GRENCHEN, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 14 : Sagan Peter (SVK) of TotalEnergies celebrates the win during stage 3 of the 85th edition of the 2022 Tour de Suisse cycling race, a stage of 177 kms with start in Aesch and finish in Grenchen on June 14, 2022 in Grenchen, Image credit: Imago

TREK-SEGAFREDO

Jasper Stuyven

Bauke Mollema

Mads Pedersen

Giulio Ciccone

Tony Gallopin

Alex Kirsch

Toms Skujins

Quinn Simmons

Star Rider: Mads Pedersen

Memorable Moment: John Degenkolb’s victory on the cobbles at Roubaix in 2018 packed an emotional punch after the German’s battle back to fitness following a terrible training collision with a car on the Costa del Sol.

Racing Style: With no bona fide GC threat it’s all a bit pin-ball and parachute from Trek.

Tour Goals: Pedersen to win Stage 2 on Danish soil in a bid to take the yellow jersey; the likes of Ciccone, debutant Simmons and veteran Mollema to attack enough to deliver a stage win.

French Food: Macarons – eight of them, all different colours and flavours to represent the eight nationalities making up their roster.

UAE TEAM EMIRATES

Tadej Pogacar

George Bennett

Mikkel Bjerg

Matteo Trentin

Vegard Stake Laengen

Rafal Majka

Brandon McNulty

Marc Soler

Star Rider: Marc Soler. Only joking… Pog, of course – the star rider of the entire peloton, let alone team.

Memorable Moment: Tadej Pogacar’s time trial win on La Planche des Belles Filles to wrest the yellow jersey from compatriot Primoz Roglic’s shoulders will go down as one of the most defining moments in Tour history – let alone the history of UAE since its take over of the old Lampre team.

Racing Style: A human shield around Pogacar to protect him from coughs and crashes – until he rides clear on pretty much any mountain stage.

Tour Goals: A third consecutive Tour triumph for the 23-year-old Slovenian; Mikkel Bjerg to cause an upset in the opening TT and take the yellow jersey on home soil.

French Food: Gratin dauphinois with Pogacar the tartiflette once he goes into yellow. You don’t get much better than that…

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France Thomas part of three-pronged Ineos leadership at Tour de France, Pidcock makes debut 4 HOURS AGO