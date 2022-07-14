Britain’s Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) became the youngest ever winner on the mythical Alpe d’Huez with a sensational solo win in Stage 12 of the Tour. The 22-year-old debutant put in a downhill masterclass on the descent of the Col du Galibier – the first of three hors categorie climbs – before joining compatriot Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) in pursuit of the day’s early breakaway.

Once among the leading nine-man move, the British duo starred on the front of the race as the move was whittled down to five riders on the Col de la Croix de Fer before Pidcock kicked clear with 8km remaining on the final climb of Alpe d’Huez. South Africa’s Louis Meintjes (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) took second place ahead of Froome, who faded to third but put in his best performance on the bike since a life-threatening crash during the Criterium du Dauphine in 2019.

Pidcock’s stunning win caps a fine 12 months for the British tyro, who won an Olympic gold medal in mountain biking, a world championship in cyclocross, and now a summit finish on the iconic Alpe d'Huez in his Tour debut.

Further down the mountain, amid the seas of spectators lining the each of the famous 21 hairpin bends with flares and flags, yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) had to close down a series of attacks from the white jersey Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates). One day after wresting yellow from the Slovenian’s shoulders, the Danish race leader stuck to the two-time champion’s wheel on every occasion while Welshman Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) repeatedly fought back on.

Nothing separated Pogacar, Vingegaard and Thomas as they crossed the line 3’23” down on Pidcock, who becomes only the second British rider – after teammate Thomas in 2018 – to win on one of cycling’s most prestigious climbs.

On a strong day for Ineos Grenadiers, Thomas moved up into the third spot on the podium, just four seconds down on the defending champion Pogacar, who still trails Vingegaard by 2’22”. Adam Yates rose back into the top five after battling to 12th in the stage, while Pidcock’s landmark triumph saw the Yorkshireman ride back into the top 10 to eighth place at 7’39”.

“Even if I get dropped every day now, I don’t care, that’s made my Tour de France. A stage win in my first Tour – that’s not bad,” an ecstatic Pidcock said in his post-race interview.

“The idea was to get into the break and I lost enough time yesterday to get some freedom. If I had gone up the climb on the Galibier I don’t think I would have got away, but on the descent I didn’t think people would have risked chasing me.

“The gap was small enough to go across and it worked out perfectly in the end. That was certainly one of my best experiences in cycling – it was unreal. When you’re literally slaloming through people’s flags, fists and God knows what else, you can’t experience that anywhere else but Alpe d’Huez.”

Pidcock was full of admiration for compatriot Froome after the four-time champion played a huge role in the queen stage of the race after his litany of difficulties since his crash three years ago.

“It was pretty nice getting across with him,” Pidcock said. “We worked well together. He’s a legend and I just beat him up Alpe d’Huez. Maybe he’s not quick as he once was, but he’s still Chris Froome, isn’t he?”

But it was a bad day for the host nation on Bastille Day with no French riders finishing in the top 10 and Romain Bardet (Team DSM) dropping two places to fourth in the GC at 2’35”. Bardet and compatriot David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) were unable to keep up with the stiff tempo being set by Vingegaard’s Jumbo-Visma team on the early slopes of the final climb, the duo coming 11th and 13th respectively as Gaudu retained his seventh place in the standings.

How the race was won

Thursday’s 165km ride from Briancon to Alpe d’Huez via the Galibier and Croix de Fer may have been billed as the queen stage of the Tour, but it was always going to struggle living up to the levels of sheer barminess of Stage 11, where Vingegaard and his Jumbo-Visma turned the race on its head in compulsive, mesmerising fashion.

With all eyes on the homegrown riders on the French national holiday of Quatorze Juillet, Warren Barguil – the last French winner on 14th July back in 2017 – was sniffing around the front of the peloton at kilometre zero.

But it was the American Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) who soloed clear from the gun as the race left Briancon ahead of the first of three massive mountain tests. Powless was joined at the start of the Col du Galibier by Frenchmen Anthony Perez (Cofidis) and Matis Louvel (Arkea-Samsic), the Austrian Sebastian Schonberger (B&B Hotels-KTM), Portugal’s Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) and the Belgian Kobe Goossens (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert).

On the long ascent towards the summit of the Col du Lautaret ahead of the final slog up the south side of the Galibier, Italy’s Guilio Ciccone (Trej-Segafredo) skipped clear of the pack with South Africa’s Louis Meintjes – paced by his Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert teammate Georg Zimmermann – in pursuit.

Viewers were then treated to something of a rarity since his horrific crash in the Dauphine in 2019: a meaningful attack from Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech). Twice a stage winner on Bastille Day and two times a finisher in yellow on Alpe d’Huez, Froome broke clear of the main field on the Galibier just moments before Perez zipped ahead of his fellow escapees to take the KOM points over the summit.

On the descent Froome was joined by compatriot Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) who rode clear of the peloton with intent, reaching unfathomable speeds as he tore down towards the Col du Telegraph. The British duo combined with good effect, reaching the leaders soon after the short uphill section before the descent of the Telegraph.

Such was Pidcock’s confidence that the 22-year-old debutant went clear with Powless near the bottom before the nine leaders came together on the valley road ahead of the second hors categorie test, the Col de la Croix de Fer, with the gap now above seven minutes.

One day after plummeting out of the top 10 on the Col du Granon, Pidcock clearly had the bit between his teeth on the long 29km ascent, his acceleration around 6km from the summit causing the first shake-out and seeing Oliveira, Gooseens, Schonberger and Perez to drop back.

With Jumbo-Visma reducing the gap to under five minutes with some hefty pacing, Ciccone took the points over the top before the five leaders extended their lead back above six minutes on the fast run towards Alpe d’Huez, where Pidcock clocked a maximum speed of above 100km/h.

Pidcock then proved that he was just as accomplished going uphill as he was going fast down, the Ineos Grenadier all-rounder putting in the first attack with around 8km remaining to drop Powless and Ciccone. Neither Meintjes nor Froome gave up easily, but Pidcock seemed to thrive off the hoards of fans lining the roads. His winning margin on Meintjes was up to 48 seconds over the line, with Froome taking third at 2’06” and Powless fourth at 2’29”.

Ciccone was caught near the finish as the battle between yellow and white swept past with Thomas digging in and the likes of Spain’s Enric Mas (Movistar) and Vingegaard’s American teammate Sepp Kuss also returning to the fold.

After solid shifts on the front from Steven Kruijswijk, Primoz Roglic and the green jersey Wout van Aert, Jumbo-Visma leader Vingegaard was relatively fresh when Pogacar put in his inevitable attack with around four kilometres remaining. It was the first of a series of accelerations from Pogacar, who each time met his match in rival Vingegaard.

Each attack and each response was followed by a brief lull which allowed Thomas back into the fold – the three top riders of the 109th edition of the Tour eventually crossing the line together after an extraordinary two days in the Alps.

The Tour continues on Friday with the 192.6km Stage 13 from Bourg d’Oisans to Saint-Etienne, a lumpy ride taking in three lower-category climbs ahead of a possible sprint finish.

