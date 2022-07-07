EF Education-Easypost team boss Jonathan Vaughters admits Alberto Bettiol knows he “screwed up” on Stage 5 of the Tour de France after defying team orders.
During a chaotic stage on the cobbles, Bettiol inexplicably helped UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar after hitting the front of the chasing group.
Bettiol had two team-mates, Magnus Cort and Neilson Powless, ahead of him in the breakaway, with the latter in with a shot of the claiming yellow jersey by the end of the day's racing.
'Horrendous' - McEwen lambasts Bettiol's pulling for Pogacar
However, Bettiol’s decision ultimately scuppered Powless’ chances, and with veteran Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) going on to win the stage, Vaughters tweeted it would make for an “interesting debrief” before telling Eurosport on Thursday morning that Bettiol acknowledges he was in the wrong.
“We had a long chat about it afterwards. Berto is coming back from a pretty long illness, he hasn’t felt great in races for a while, and yesterday he really felt like his old self, had good legs and just got a little stupid in some heated moments,” said Vaughters.
“The first sector he was trying to keep [Stefan] Bissegger in position which was actually part of our plan. Whatever it was, the sixth to go sector, that was just blatantly a mistake on his part, which he owns.
“He was like, ‘I shouldn’t have done that, it was stupid, I thought I could just go across by myself to the break’.
“Obviously that wasn’t the case. He was just like, ‘honestly I haven’t been at the front of very many races in the last couple years, and I screwed up’.”
Eurosport's 'Breakaway' team were at a loss when looking to explain Bettiol’s manoeuvre.
"I think there will be some harsh words spoken in that team - and there should be. It was horrendous,” Eurosport's Robbie McEwen said.
"You've got Magnus Cort and Neilson Powless in the breakaway with a healthy lead - Powless is leader on the road.
"And then his team-mate [Bettiol] back in the bunch starts drilling it across the cobbled sections with Pogacar in his wheel.
Tour de France Stage 5 highlights - Clarke takes win on crazy day on the cobbles
"Someone's going to have to ask him why. You can only assume that he's possibly going to UAE [Pogacar's team] next year. Any other reason you'd do that is beyond me."
Adam Blythe added: "He [Bettiol] went on the front twice and drilled it. I don't want to dig him out but I am digging him out.
"You can't even say it was positioning going into the cobbles because he had no team-mates with him. Powless might've been in yellow if it wasn't for his own team-mate bringing him [Pogacar] back."
'Horrendous' - Breakaway team discuss Bettiol tactic and EF tensions
Clarke takes last-gasp Stage 5 win in chaotic day on the cobbles
