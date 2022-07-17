Romain Bardet (DSM) has said the sweltering heat at this year’s Tour de France is something he’s never experienced before.

The heatwave currently making it’s way through Europe has naturally been felt at the Tour, with temperature’s in Carcassonne, the end of Stage 15, hitting as high as 37 degrees Celsius.

Speaking after the stage, Bardet bemoaned the difficult conditions.

“Today was not so good with the heat,” he began. “I think it was pretty uncomfortable for everyone.”

“It was about getting us enough drinks and ice.

“It was the kind of day you expect on the Tour. Not super hard but never easy because everyone is trying to drop someone.”

Asked if he had ever experienced this kind of heat before, he responded: “Not at the Tour”.

“Sometimes you could really feel it on the tarmac. At the start I said, yeah, it’s warm, it’s pretty ok.

“But when we reached downhill it was like, whoa! Crazy hot!”

Amid the heat, the riders are now afforded a rest day ahead of the final stages as the race heads to the Pyrenees mountains.

As the riders depart Carcassonne for Foix on their return to action, temperatures are still set to be around 32 degrees.

