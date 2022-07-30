Cycling

Tour de France Femmes highlights: Annemiek an Vleuten dominates in mountains to soar into yellow

Annemiek van Vleuten will wear the yellow jersey during the final stage of the Tour de France Femmes after she tore the field apart on Stage 7. The 39-year-old broke clear on the Petit Ballon alongside Demi Vollering before distancing the Team SD Worx rider a kilometre from the summit of the Col du Platzerwasel. She finished the stage some 3’26” ahead of Vollering to move into yellow.

00:06:03, 12 minutes ago