On a savage stage blighted by crosswinds and memorable as much for the numerous crashes as for the racing action, the Dutch rider was the strongest on the punchy climb up to the finish line in Provins and heads into Tuesday's stage in the maillot jaune. Below, Becky Hart provided a preview for what we have coming up next...

Stage 3: Reims to Epernay, 133km

Stage 3 is officially lumpy, with a breakaway likely to fancy their chances. Starting in Reims, which also played host to the start of Stage 4 for the men in 2019, there’s a 1km short climb early on before the harder gradients get going later on. The 12.2% Cote de Mutigny should bring the race to life - and could well sort out who is wearing yellow for the next few days.

The finish line is in Epernay, and after negotiating the Cote de Mutigny, there is still over 15km of racing to come with a slight uphill finish to boot. It could be a sapping day if the weather is hot - with no let up on the horizon across the next few stages either.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE TOUR DE FRANCE FEMMES ON TV AND LIVESTREAM?

Each and every stage will be broadcast from the start line to the finish on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui.

Former Dutch rider Iris Slappendel will be taking to the back of a motorbike, while Laura Meseguer and Manon Lloyd will be on site speaking to the people that matter.

For the first time, cycling will be introduced to our Cube studio for coverage of the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes. A raft of new innovations awaits, including augmented reality analysis tools and unique virtual backdrops that will enhance the viewing experience even further.

An inclinometer feature will be introduced, a 3D representation bringing to life the gradients faced by the peloton. New technologies within the Cube environment will also showcase some of the finer, tactical nuances of the sport such as echelons and time trial setup.

WHEN IS STAGE 3?

Tune in from 13:00-16:00 BST on Tuesday July 26 to watch Stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes.

Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+.

STAGE 3 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

