Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin–Fenix) sprinted to victory on Stage 15 of the Tour de France, finishing just ahead of Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in Carcassonne.

Mads Pedersen (Trek–Segafredo) was also involved in the huge run to the line and made up the podium in third. The Danish rider had the best lead-out, and was in front almost to the line. He looked to be about to double his stage wins for the weekend before being pipped by a pair of onrushing Belgians to his right and left.

Ad

Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) attacked in the final 5km but was heartbreakingly reeled with 500m to go as they sprinters took their chance.

Tour de France Kruijswijk out of Tour with horror injury in major blow for Jumbo-Visma AN HOUR AGO

It was a day of drama as Van Aert's team-mate Steven Kruijswijk suffered a horror crash and yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard - also with Jumbo-Visma - hit the deck too.

More to follow...

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France 'He might even attack me on the rest day!' - Vingegaard primed for Pogacar assault 6 HOURS AGO