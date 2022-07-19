Lennard Kamna (Bora-hansgrohe) is out of the Tour de France after he was unable to start Stage 16 due to a “persistent cold”.
The German was 26th in the GC going into Tuesday’s stage, while he missed out on taking the yellow jersey after Stage 10 by 11 seconds last week.
An hour off the pace six stages later, Bora-hansgrohe confirmed Kamna - who won a stage at the Giro d'Italia earlier this year - was unable to continue.
“Due to a persistent cold that started a few days ago and didn’t improve by yesterday’s rest day, Lennard Kamna unfortunately will not start stage 16 today,” Bora-hansgrohe said.
“Daily Covid tests that were carried out were all negative."
Meanwhile, AG2R Citroen duo Mikaal Cherel and Aurelien Paret-Peintre both tested positive for Covid ahead of Stage 16.
‘All change at the top!’ - Kamna wins Stage 4 as Lopez pulls on pink
“Sadly, weekly tests carried out by the race organisation have returned positive for Mikaal Cherel and Aurelien Paret-Peintre,” AG2R Citroen said on Twitter.
“Therefore, they won’t take the start of Stage 16. All other riders, and the entire staff, returned negative tests and continue to race. Heal up, champs.”
Paret-Peintre was 24th in the GC, and Cherel 63rd.
- - -
