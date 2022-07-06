Primoz Roglic discolated his shoulder on stage 5 of the Tour de France - before putting it back in himself at the roadside.

Even more remarkable was that Roglic sat himself down on a spectator's chair to perform the manoeuvre, which came as a result of a crash involving a stray hay bale on an extraordinary day of racing.

The riders were navigating a roundabout with around 29km of the stage to go, when Stefan Kung (Groupama–FDJ) clipped the bale - already in the road - into the path of the pack behind. Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) hit it and went down, appearing to take Roglic with him.

Speaking to ITV on the incident, Roglic said: "I couldn't put it [the shoulder] immediately back in on the road, so I needed to sit on a spectator's chair.

"I have a technique to pull down on it, and I tried to put it back in."

Roglic ended the day 2m36 down in the General Classification and his hopes of winning the Tour must surely now be in doubt - as may his continuing participation in the race.

Van Aert managed to recover to retain the lead of the race, but only by 13 seconds from EF Education-Easypost's Neilson Powless.

Stage 6 sees the riders tackle the longest parcours of this year's Tour, a 220km route from Binche to Longwy, involving two tough, short climbs in the finale.

- - -

