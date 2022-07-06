Simon Clarke (Israel–Premier Tech) sprinted to victory on Stage 5 of the Tour de France on an incident-packed day on the cobbles of Arenberg.

Clarke's win doesn't begin to tell the full story of what was a day to shake up the General Classification, and one that represented a nightmare for Team Jumbo-Visma.

Australian Clarke finished ahead of Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies).

More to follow.



