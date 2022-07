Cycling

Tour de France Stage 10 highlights – Magnus Cort stars after protest, Lennard Kamna surges into GC contention

A stressful day for UAE Team Emirates saw Tadej Pogacar’s support cast slashed again after George Bennett left the race with Covid, before Lennard Kamna clawed back over eight minutes in the general classification to propel himself within a whisker of the yellow jersey. Pogacar now leads the overall battle by just 11 seconds from Kamna.

00:04:15, an hour ago