Refresh the page for the latest updates

146KM TO GO: INEOS WITH POWER IN NUMBERS

Ad

I guess it depends what their target is today. If it's the stage win then Dani Martinez is quite a good pick for the breakaway - but it would have been a real signal of intent for Ineos had they got either Pidcock or Yates in this breakaway.

Tour de France Kamna out with ‘persistent cold’, two AG2R Citroen riders contract Covid AN HOUR AGO

As they are both in the top 10, that would have been asking some early questions of Jumbo-Visma and UAE. But perhaps they're keeping their powder dry for the Port de Lers and Mur de Peguere later on. Here's Geraint Thomas speaking at the start of today's stage...

STAGE 16 UNDER WAY! 178.5KM TO GO...

Christian Prudhomme waves his flag from the sunroof of his Skoda - and the third and final week of this Tour is under way. No attacks at first but it's another hot day and there's a blustery side-tailwind and so potential for some early splits if you're not paying attention.

- - -

We will bring you live updates very shortly from Stage 16 of the Tour de France as racing resumes following a much-needed rest day.

The Tour could hardly be more perfectly poised with Tadej Pogacar having a real challenge on his hands to reduce the deficit to general classification leader Jonas Vingegaard

‘I will attack and hope’

"I think I need to reduce all of the gap until the time trial," Pogacar said. "As we saw, Jonas is really good on that trial as well.

"I know the parcours, I've done it. I've attempted the time trial twice and have a time in my mind, but I would not bet on the last time trial that I can gain, I don't know, 30 seconds or two minutes.

"So, I will try to give everything before the time trial to have as small a gap as possible. You cannot bet everything on the last TT."

Pogacar added: "I'm pretty confident that my legs will be fine and that I can try an attacking race from far out and from not that far [to the finish line].

“I'll try everything. There's still three super hard days, and I hope for the best."

Stage 16 profile

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France ‘I will attack and hope’ – Pogacar’s gameplan to reel in Vingegaard during final week 3 HOURS AGO