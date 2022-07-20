Cycling

Tour de France Stage 17 highlights: Tadej Pogacar powers to win but Jonas Vingegaard holds lead, Geraint Thomas dropped

Watch highlights as Tadej Pogacar rode to a third stage win on the Tour de France after finishing off a superb team effort from his depleted UAE squad to beat rival Jonas Vingegaard at Peyragudes. Although Pogacar only took four bonus seconds back on the Danish race leader, the two-time champion said he was still “optimistic” about winning a third straight Tour.

00:03:34, 3 hours ago