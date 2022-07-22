Cycling

Tour de France Stage 19 highlights: Laporte ends French drought after another protest halts Tour de France

Frenchman Christophe Laporte sprung a surprise as he won Stage 19 of the Tour de France. The Jumbo-Visma rider bridged over to Fred Wright, Jasper Stuyven and Alexis Gougeard on the run to the line in Cahors before kicking clear to seal the stage. It was France’s first Tour de France stage win for 38 stages. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:02:59, 36 minutes ago