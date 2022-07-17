The 202.5km stage was done during an intense heatwave from Rodes to Carcassone.

Due to the intense heat, averaging around 38°C, the Extreme Weather Protocol had been activated but the distance of the race was not reduced.

Ineos Grenadiers have given their riders ice baths post stage, but Pidcock took cooling off one step further.

Wearing an ice-vest like his teammates were was apparently not enough, as he drenched himself in cool water, took off most of his clothing, and climbed over the barriers that surrounded the fountain. The moment was then posted on the official team’s social media account.

Fans were present at the time, and Pidcock made sure to thank one who congratulated him on his success at the Grand Tour thus far.

Jumping into the fountain means that the British cyclist may be at risk of a fine from the local police, but he clearly was more concerned about reducing his body temperature.

Pidcock has impressed at the Tour de France so far, becoming the youngest rider to win the stage to L’Alpe d’huez.

“To ride up Alpe d’Huez, the most iconic finish in cycling, at the head of the race, that’s one of the best experiences of my life,” he said after completing it.

When asked what the team’s plan had been at the start in Briancon, Pidcock said: “To get me in the break and to try and win the stage. Box ticked.”

Pidcock is currently ninth overall in the Grand Tour standings, 8:49 down on leader: Jumbo-Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard.

