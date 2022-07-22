Tadej Pogacar showed what Carlton Kirby called “devilment” as the UAE Team Emirates rider made a surprise, last-ditch attack on Stage 19 of the Tour de France.

After Vingegaard claimed a remarkable solo victory in Stage 18 in the Pyrenees to strengthen his vice-like grip on the yellow jersey, the consensus – ahead of Stage 19 – was that Vingegaard, bar incident or accident, had all but won a maiden Tour de France with the sprinters’ stage on Friday and a time trial on Saturday ahead of Sunday's procession into Paris.

Ad

However, Pogacar had other ideas. The two-time defending champion launched a shock attack with 34km remaining.

Tour de France ‘Sobbing by the side of the road’ – Geschke polka dot heartbreak ‘transcends’ cycling 18 MINUTES AGO

“Oh my gosh,” exclaimed the usually unflappable Sean Kelly.

“What is he doing,” added a perplexed Robbie McEwen.

“He is having some fun, Robbie,” responded Carlton Kirby. “And he is going to make sure you are still thinking of him and what might have been!

“He has rolled off the front. It is a statement,” finished Kirby.

The attack – a surprise, last attempt to apply pressure to Vingegaard – was quickly closed down by Wout van Aert. And Kelly would try to rationalise the move by Pogacar.

“We have seen from the moment he lost the jersey, every moment he has been prepared to and tried to put Vingegaard in difficulty,” said Kelly.

“To have that level of devilment within you is wonderful,” interjected Kirby.

“It is nice to see,” Kelly picking it up again, “it is something you would not expect on a stage like today.”

Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), Jasper Stuyven (Trek–Segafredo) and Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels - KTM) had a gap of just 10 seconds with 5km left of the 188.3km stage as Ineos and BikeExchange–Jayco set the pace at the head of the peloton as they looked to reel in the escapees.

But it was Christophe Laporte (Jumbo–Visma) who managed to bridge over to the leading trio before kicking for the line to end the French drought at the Tour.

It was France’s first Tour de France stage win for 38 stages and continued Jumbo–Visma's extraordinary 2022 Tour.

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France Laporte ends French drought with shock Stage 19 win as Jumbo-Visma's stellar Tour continues 2 HOURS AGO