Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) gave Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) a fright on the final stage at the Tour de France with an attack from the gun.

Tradition dictates that the yellow jersey is not attacked on the run-around Paris, with the day instead a party procession before the sprinters race for glory on the Champs-Elysees.

Despite this, Pogacar decided to have a bit of fun on Stage 21.

The Slovenian followed a burst from Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who was giving the green jersey a whirl for the spectators, before moving to the front and cheekily driving on the pace.

“What’s all this about?” Sean Kelly wondered aloud on Eurosport commentary.

Pogacar and Van Aert shared a smile as Vingegaard raced to latch back on with a burst of his own.

“We can see here, just a little bit of playing about,” added Kelly.

“They cannot continue on here surely, but at this Tour de France you just never know what is going to happen. We have seen so many strange things happen all through the race.”

The pace soon settled down at the front as the peloton saluted the heroics of Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma throughout the three weeks.

‘Wow’ – Vingegaard allows Pogacar to catch up after crash in ‘incredible’ gesture

An astonishing passage on Stage 18 saw Pogacar go for broke on the final descent in the knowledge he had to overturn a big deficit on the final day in the mountains.

The Slovenian quickly forced a mistake from his rival as Vingegaard swerved wildly out of a corner – only avoiding a nasty crash by unclipping his left shoe and veering dangerously across the road.

But the drama was far from over. The Dane shrugged off the wobble to quickly latch back onto Pogacar, who then overcooked a corner and slid out on the gravel on the outside of the road.

As Pogacar clambered out of a shallow ditch, Vingegaard disappeared down the road. But in a remarkable twist, Vingegaard decided to coast down the mountain and wait for the man whose aggressive riding had almost unseated him just moments earlier.

