Britain’s first Tour de France entrant, Brian Robinson, has died aged 91.

The West Yorkshire native became the first Briton to take part in the Tour de France in 1955, coming in 29th place in the General Classification.

Ad

He also won stages in the 1958 and 1959 editions, and also won the Criterium du Dauphine, now used as a warm-up event for the Tour and respected in its own right, in 1961.

Track World Championships Hinze to miss UCI Track Champions League to 'recharge my batteries' 3 HOURS AGO

Before entering the Tour, he represented Britain in the 1952 Olympics as an amateur.

Robinson continued cycling into his late 80s.

The death was confirmed by his grandson Jake Womersley on social media.

He wrote: "It's with great sadness the family of Brian Robinson have to announce his passing yesterday."

British cycling team Ineos Grenadiers posted their own tribute to the pioneer, saying: "'The man who blazed a trail for British cyclists at the Tour de France.

“We'd like to join the cycling world in sending condolences and love to the family and friends of Brian Robinson, who passed away yesterday, aged 91. A true legend of our sport.”

Cycling UK said: "The first British rider to complete the Tour de France, and then win a stage, he was a trailblazer in the sport and true inspiration."

Cycling Pieters takes first steps as recovery from serious head injury continues YESTERDAY AT 12:47