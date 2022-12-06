Chris Froome has outlined the long-term impact Covid-19 has had on his health.

After his third place on Alpe d’Huez at the Tour de France in July, optimism had soared for Froome after his long road back from a career-threatening crash at the 2019 Dauphine. But one week after his starring role on the iconic climb, Froome was forced out of the Tour with Covid

Although he returned for the final Grand Tour of the season - La Vuelta - he struggled at the event, finishing 114th on the general classification. Froome has previously said that Covid was "no joke"

And, speaking on his YouTube channel, the four-time Tour de France winner went into further depth regarding the impact the virus had on his body.

"I came out of the season not feeling good. I feel I really needed a break," said Froome.

"Covid really knocked me for six. I just wasn't able to come back from that.

"I never felt like I had lots of energy on the bike. I went to the Vuelta to build through the race but all the way through I felt flat, flat, flat."

Froome - a seven-time Grand Tour winner - said that Covid impacted on his heart and his VO2 max, which is the amount of oxygen someone can consume during exercise.

"There's definitely a heavy impact on the heart, having Covid," said Froome.

Christopher Froome of United Kingdom and Team Israel - Premier Techcompetes passing through The Dutch corner climbing to the L'Alpe d'Huez during the 109th Tour de France 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

"It's not just like having the flu, like a lot of people think, especially for pro riders.

"From those I've spoken to within the peloton, a lot of guys are really struggling with after-effects two or three months down the line - feeling fatigue, feeling as if they don't have the same energy levels, strange heart rate readings as well.

"It was good to go to Israel, do a whole load of physiological tests, go and check VO2 max, which was definitely affected by having Covid. So some heart checks which was important as well just to check that everything was all right."

Froome, despite his Covid-related struggles, added that he feels great now he is back in training.

"It's great to get back into regular training," said Froome.

"My body feels so much cleaner, everything's starting to work better, I'm less sluggish, more energy. I don't know if it's just those endorphins that I really missed but it feels great to be back training."

